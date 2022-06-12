NH Marine among 5 Marines killed in helicopter training mission

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Kensington, N.H. was killed alongside the other pilot, Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California. Losapio grew up in Kensington, N.H. and graduated from Exeter High School and Norwich University in Vermont, his family told WMUR-TV in Manchester.

A US Marine pilot from New Hampshire was identified Friday as one of five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert.

In this photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps/3rd MAW, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Kensington, N.H., who was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as an MV-22B pilot, poses for a photo. Losapio was among the aircrew of an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that went down during training in a remote area in Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Also killed were three tiltrotor crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico.

The longest-serving Marine was Losapio, with 8 years and 9 months, while Strickland had been in the service for 1 year and 7 months

The MV-22 Osprey went down Wednesday afternoon during training in a remote area in Imperial County near the community of Glamis, about 115 miles east of San Diego and about 50 miles from Yuma, Arizona. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In a statement, Kensington town officials said the community is mourning Losapio’s death: “A native son of Kensington and graduate of Exeter High School, Captain Losapio died alongside other Marines during a training accident in California on June 8th. The Kensington Board of Selectmen and the entire Town send their deepest condolences to his family on their tragic loss.”

Losapio graduated from Norwich University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in construction management, university President Mark Anarumo said in a statement. He was living in Oceanside, Calif., with his fiancee, Kelsie Hancock, a 2015 graduate of Norwich, Anarumo said.

“Our hearts are broken at this tragic and untimely loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Nick’s family, friends, and classmates,” he said.

Sax was the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax, according to a statement released Saturday to a Los Angeles television station.

“It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego,” Steve Sax said in a statement published Saturday by CBSLA-TV.

