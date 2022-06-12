fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person shot on Rockland Street in Roxbury

By Alexander Thompson Globe Correspondent,Updated June 12, 2022, 8 minutes ago

One person was shot near 74 Rockland St. in Roxbury on Sunday night and taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, Boston police said.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 9:26 p.m. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. McNulty did not release the victim’s name.

No further information was immediately available Sunday night.

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thomppson@globe.com

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video