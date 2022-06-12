Person shot on Rockland Street in Roxbury

One person was shot near 74 Rockland St. in Roxbury on Sunday night and taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, Boston police said.
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 9:26 p.m. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. McNulty did not release the victim’s name.
No further information was immediately available Sunday night.
