Scenes from R.I. Day of Portugal and the final hours of PVDFest

Justin Pires, a Rhode Island native now living in Revere, Mass., playing on a float with Rancho Folclorico of the Portuguese Social Club of Pawtucket, RI.

For two days, both of which took place during PVDFest, the state’s largest annual music and arts festival, Rhode Island celebrated its 45th year of the Day of Portugal, embracing Portuguese food, traditions, folklore, and music.

PROVIDENCE — For two days, the ice rink at Kennedy Plaza’s smelled of polvo à lagareiro and chouriço and pepper sandwiches from Portuguese eateries across the state.

MJ Santos, of Pawtucket,with the Galito Resaurant, in Pqawtucket, make Portugese fries and the rink downtown. Glen Osmundson

Cooks from Red Bridge Tavern, Galito Restaurant, and Riviera Restaurant surrounded the long tables that were arranged inside the ice rink like a beer hall, serving plates of traditional bites while marching bands like the Lusitana band and DJs like Jimmy Jam performed along the stage.

On Sunday afternoon, the Portuguese Parade kicked off at the Rhode Island State House to head toward Kennedy Plaza, where the main PVDFest performances were taking place.

Here’s a look at the Day of Portugal festivities.

Trombonist Sam Hawkins, of Swansea, Mass. marches by Kennedy Plaza with the Lusitania Band of Cumberland. Glen Osmundson

Youths in costume from the Lusitania Club of Cumberland, march behind their band. Glen Osmundson

The band from the Lusitania Club of Cumberland, perform on the rink in downtown Providence. Glen Osmundson

The parade emptied out by the front of City Hall, where Sidy Maïga, a djembe master originally from Mali, West Africa, was about to take the stage for Afrika Nyaga, which is a festival that showed off the music and dance of Africa and the diaspora. Maïga was also honored as one of two grand marshals of PVDFest this year.

Afrika Nyaga included fellow drummers, singers, pianists, and other local talent. His grandmother was dancing in the crowd, while his youngest son joined him on stage. The festival capped off this year’s PVDFest activities.

Arthur King, 9, of Woonsocket, grabs ahold of a tree branch in Burnside Park. Glen Osmundson

Squonk performed in Kennedy Plaza. providence a blending theater and music. Glen Osmundson

Dancing in the street to the music of Vieux Farka Toure, on the main stage, are, Tomasina Morris, (in pink), of Providence, left, Melanie Moore, of Cranston, center and Geoff Green, of Providence right. Glen Osmundson

Vieux Farka Toure plays on the main stage outside of Providence City Hall. Glen Osmundson

PROVIDENCE, RI—Sunday, June 12, 2022—PVD Fest. The third and final day of PVD Fest. PICTURED IS: Carlo Ruggieri, of Providence, listens to music on the main stage outside of Providence City Hall.Glenn Osmundson/Special to The Boston Globe Photo Assignment 9035 Glen Osmundson

Thandiswa Mazwai performs on the main stage in front of Providence City Hall. Glen Osmundson

A little before 10 p.m., when the Portuguese Festival was coming to a close, a few stragglers were left behind, dancing to traditional music.

