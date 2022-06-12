Scenes from R.I. Day of Portugal and the final hours of PVDFest

PROVIDENCE — For two days, the ice rink at Kennedy Plaza’s smelled of polvo à lagareiro and chouriço and pepper sandwiches from Portuguese eateries across the state.
For two days, both of which took place during PVDFest, the state’s largest annual music and arts festival, Rhode Island celebrated its 45th year of the Day of Portugal, embracing Portuguese food, traditions, folklore, and music.
Cooks from Red Bridge Tavern, Galito Restaurant, and Riviera Restaurant surrounded the long tables that were arranged inside the ice rink like a beer hall, serving plates of traditional bites while marching bands like the Lusitana band and DJs like Jimmy Jam performed along the stage.
On Sunday afternoon, the Portuguese Parade kicked off at the Rhode Island State House to head toward Kennedy Plaza, where the main PVDFest performances were taking place.
Here’s a look at the Day of Portugal festivities.
More scenes from the Rhode Island Day of Portugal parade here in Providence.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 12, 2022
Pup was not having it after a while. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/LlRY4aFuwK
At the Rhode Island Portuguese Parade here in Providence. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/x084D40BAk— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 12, 2022
The parade emptied out by the front of City Hall, where Sidy Maïga, a djembe master originally from Mali, West Africa, was about to take the stage for Afrika Nyaga, which is a festival that showed off the music and dance of Africa and the diaspora. Maïga was also honored as one of two grand marshals of PVDFest this year.
Afrika Nyaga included fellow drummers, singers, pianists, and other local talent. His grandmother was dancing in the crowd, while his youngest son joined him on stage. The festival capped off this year’s PVDFest activities.
Sidy on the drums at the main stage to top this year’s @PVDFest off. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/IDT9G0MvNF— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 12, 2022
Sidy’s grandmother was dancing in the crowd while her grandson and his youngest son were performing on stage. @Globe_RI / @PVDFest pic.twitter.com/T3BrkdXRh5— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 12, 2022
Sidy just brought the cutest special guest on stage. And he knows all the words. @PVDFest / @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/6edDN7WSF5— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 12, 2022
A little before 10 p.m., when the Portuguese Festival was coming to a close, a few stragglers were left behind, dancing to traditional music.
Just a few stragglers left at the Portuguese festival. I believe they’re going until 10. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/8gY7C1qV6N— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 13, 2022
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.