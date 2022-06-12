Search continues Sunday for missing Lowell boy in Merrimack River

Divers from the State Police and Boston police returned to the river at about 8 a.m. Sunday, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in an e-mail to the Globe.

The search is continu ing a day after authorities publicly identified Mas and his mother, Boua DeChhat, 29, also of Lowell, who died Thursday after heroically trying to rescue her son and his 7-year-old sister from the river’s powerful current.

Investigators resumed their search Sunday for a 6-year-old boy from Lowell who fell into the Merrimack River Thursday and has been missing since, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Mas fell into the river during a family outing Thursday evening, and his sister fell in when she tried to pull the boy out of the water.

DeChhat plunged into the water to rescue her children, but ran into trouble.

DeChhat’s 31-year-old husband, who had left the scene to retrieve some gear from the family car, returned to find them in danger and charged into the water.

He also struggled and had to return to the shoreline. He was later taken to Seabrook Hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.

The operator of a fishing boat was able to pull DeChhat and her daughter from the river west of the Whittier Bridge.

DeChhat was unresponsive and later declared dead at Anna Jaques Hospital. The girl was treated and released from the hospital.

DeChhat’s daughter and husband have not been publicly identified by authorities.

Authorities said Saturday that Mas was not seen in the water when his mother and sister were found.

Crews searched much of the night Thursday, and through the day on Friday and Saturday. Authorities have reclassified the search as a recovery operation, indicating they no longer believe they will find Mas alive.

DeChhat and her husband also have a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to assist the family with needs such as funeral costs and housing.

As of Sunday morning, the fund-raiser reported it had collected more than $80,000.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.