Two more Massachusetts men test positive for monkeypox virus

Two more Massachusetts men have tested positive for the monkeypox virus, nearly a month after the state’s first case of the virus was reported amid an international outbreak, the Department of Public Health said Sunday. The tests came back positive on Saturday.

The two men had contact with each other, but not with the initial case, and are isolating, the department said in a statement. The Boston Public Health Commission will lead contact tracing efforts.

Monkeypox infections remain rare, and none of the close contacts from Massachusetts’s first case developed monkeypox, DPH state epidemiologist Catherine Brown said in the statement. “It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant. Individuals with concerning rashes should contact their healthcare provider,” she said.