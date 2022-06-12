List of winners at 75th Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The list of winners at the 75th Tony Awards, being held Sunday in New York:
— Best Musical: “A Strange Loop”
— Best Play: “The Lehman Trilogy.”
— Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy.”
— Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”
— Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, “MJ.”
— Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square.”
— Best Revival of a Musical: “Company.”
— Best Revival of a Play: “Take Me Out.”
— Featured Actor, Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”
— Featured Actress, Play: Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”
— Featured Actress, Musical: Patti LuPone, “Company.”
— Featured Actor, Musical: Matt Doyle, “Company.”
— Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy.”
— Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, “Company.”
— Best Score: “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
— Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ.”
— Costume Design: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”
— Costume Design, Musical: Gabriella Slade, “Six: The Musical”
— Scenic Design, Play: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy.”
— Scenic Design, Musical: Bunny Christie, “Company.”
— Lighting Design, Play: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy.”
— Lighting Design, Musical: Natasha Katz, “MJ.”
— Sound Design, Play: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”
— Sound Design, Musical: Gareth Owen, “MJ.”
— Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country.”
