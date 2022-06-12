About the supposedly ascendant GOP: What’ve they done to deserve this?

In light of this, it seems appropriate to ask what the Republicans have done to deserve the support of the voting public. Here are a few items on my short list of answers to that question:

The prevailing wisdom is that the 2022 midterm elections are going to be a disaster for Democrats, with Republicans almost certain to reclaim the House and probably the Senate as well. A look beyond 2022 suggests that the highly unpopular Joe Biden will lose his battle for reelection, putting a Republican in the White House, giving the GOP total control (if you want to include the Supreme Court) of all three branches of the US government.

▪ Failed, both times, to convict twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, thereby leaving his 2024 candidacy, and kingmaker role within the GOP, in play.

▪ Joined with Trump to spread the Big Lie, foment the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and then cover up the events of that day lest their complicity become apparent.

▪ Manipulated the confirmation process for Supreme Court justices, leading to a beyond-conservative majority that seems prepared to take America to places we never wanted to go.

▪ Fought the Biden administration on infrastructure and investments in American families, and then sought to take credit for things they voted against.

▪ Resisted federal voting rights legislation and supported state-by-state efforts to rig election rules.

▪ Continued to oppose common-sense gun laws even as the uniquely American carnage of mass murders continues unabated.

Impressive, right?

To be fair, Biden and the Democrats have done plenty to merit the repudiation of the American electorate. But, really, are the likes of House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, likely 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell et al. a solution to what ails us? More like gas on the fire, I think.

Michael Knosp

Melrose