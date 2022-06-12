‘Civil discourse’ is yesterday. Let’s have civilized outrage

It is commendable that Jeff Jacoby (“I’m right. You’re an evil monster,” Ideas, June 5) is arguing for civil discourse.

But this seems like less than a rational sentiment when we are not even three weeks removed from the gun massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and the stories of parents burying their children.

“Let’s go Brandon” is now the mantra for many in a national political party that refuses to accept the results of a constitutionally legitimate presidential election. What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was not civil discourse; it was an insurrection.