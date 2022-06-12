Worcester is key and fertile ground in Mass. life sciences ‘ecosystem’

Containing the life sciences cluster within Cambridge may be unsustainable but containing it in this region makes so much sense.

Catherine Carlock’s front-page June 5 article (“Cracks in the ‘ecosystem?’ ”) makes great points about the challenges that might result from too much lab space in Eastern Massachusetts. We have to think bigger about how to build the entire state of Massachusetts into a life sciences hub that supports the growing industry.

In Worcester, the life sciences cluster is bursting at the seams. We can’t build space fast enough for the companies that are growing in the region. Worcester is the second-largest city in New England, with existing transportation infrastructure that can meet the growing need, innovative strategies to foster a workforce that supports life sciences, and more sustainable lab rents.