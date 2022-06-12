Brooke Henderson claims Shoprite playoff with eagle

“I just was trying to go low and see what happens,” Henderson said. “I didn’t think — I mean, I thought the victory was a possibility, but there are a lot of really talented players ahead of me and I think I was four shots back starting the day.

Henderson shot a bogey-free, final-round 7-under-par 64 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township, N.J., to win for the first time in a year. The 24-year-old Canadian rallied from a four-shot deficit entering the final round of the 54-hole tournament to finish at 12-under 201.

Brooke Henderson eagled the first playoff hole and beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright to capture the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday for her 11th win on tour.

“I knew it was going to take a little bit of magic, and I’m just really happy that I’m sitting here next to the trophy.”

Weaver-Wright, a 28-year-old American still looking for her first tour win, forced the playoff with birdies on four of the last six holes, including a long one at No. 17 and a 10-footer at the par-5 final hole for a 65.

The playoff started at the reachable par-5 No. 18, and both found the fairway. Henderson got within 10 feet of the cup with her second shot while Weaver-Wright was short of the green. Her third shot landed around the same distance from the hole as Henderson, but she was away. She missed her birdie putt and Henderson, ranked No. 11 in the world, had no pressure making the eagle to win to pocket $262,500.

Henderson, whose last victory was in Los Angeles in 2021, moved into the lead with a short birdie at No. 12. She stayed there until Weaver-Wright birdied the 17th.

Playing in the group in front of her, Henderson reached the par-5 final hole in two and lagged her eagle putt to tap-in birdie range.

Weaver-Wright missed the fairway with her tee shot at No. 18. Her second was played into the fairway and her third to roughly 10 feet for a clutch birdie.

Jodi Eward Shadoff of England made an eagle on the final hole to finish a shot behind the leaders at 11 under. The 34-year-old has never won on the tour.

No. 4 Lydia Ko also made a birdie on the final hole and finished tied for fourth with Albane Valenzuela, a Swiss resident and former Stanford star looking for her first LPGA win. They both shot 67s.

Brittany Lincicome, who is due to give birth to her second child in September, was tied for sixth with New Jersey native Marina Alex and Nasa Hataoka, who both won recently in California. Lincicome and Alex shot 67s, a stroke better than Hataoka, who opened with four birdies on the first five holes to take an early two-shot lead.

“Finishing third being seven months pregnant, just being out here competing, being in contention, means the world,” said the 36-year-old Lincicome, who has not won since 2018. “It’s cool to be in here talking to you guys again. I haven’t done that in a while.”

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France shot a 63 to finish in a group at 8 under.

Frida Kinhult of Sweden started the final round at 9 under with a one-shot lead over fellow non-winner Lauren Coughlin. Both struggled, with Coughlin shooting a 72 to finish at 7 under, and Kinhult finishing at 5 under after a 75.

Curtis Cup — Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang set the tone by routing Women’s British Amateur champion Louise Duncan and Rachel Heck completed an unbeaten week at Merion in Ardmore, Pa., as the Americans won the Curtis Cup for the third straight time.

The Americans increased the series lead to 31-8-3 since the matches for amateurs against the Great Britain & Ireland team began in 1932.

The Americans had a 8½-3½ lead going into the 10 Sunday singles and needed only two matches to secure the cup.

Zhang, the No. 1 player in the women’s world amateur ranking, took advantage of Duncan’s mistakes early on, winning four of the opening six holes with par. The Scot could never catch up and Zhang won the leadoff match, 7 and 5.

Emilia Migliaccio also needed only 13 holes to beat Annabel Fuller in the sixth match. In the games right behind Zhang, Rachel Kuehn and Heck won in 17 holes, and it wasn’t long before the rout was on.

All that was left to decide was the final scores.

The US was coming off a 5-point victory last year in Wales, when the 2020 matches were postponed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.

GB&I was trying to win on US soil for the first time since 1986. There was a tie in 1994 in Tennessee that allowed GB&I to capture the cup as the defending champions.

European —A female player has won an event on the European tour for the first time.

Linn Grant made history in amazing style, too.

“I just hope people recognize women’s golf more now,” Grant said, “that more sponsors go to the LET ([Ladies European Tour)] than to the men’s tour, and hopefully this pumps up the women’s game a little bit more.””

Remarkably, she finished 14 strokes clear of the next best woman, Gabriella Cowley, who placed tied for 15th.

