Drawing a big assignment, Mike Calvo provides a boost for Acton-Boxborough boys’ lacrosse

Sixth-seeded A-B (18-3) heads to BC High for what should be an electric quarterfinal matchup later this week. Natick, the No. 11 seed, wraps up another impressive tournament run at 15-3 behind the best efforts of senior goalie James Carr (23 saves) and senior Colby Leblanc (four goals).

With standout faceoff guy Devin German out, freshman Mike Calvo stepped up big time. Calvo’s 15 wins at the X coupled with the Revolution’s fast-moving offense led to a 10-goal second half en route to an impressive 16-8 win.

Leading by just three goals at halftime of its Division 1 second-round matchup Sunday afternoon against Natick, the Acton-Boxborough boys’ lacrosse team knew it needed a bit of separation.

“We were looking for quantity today,” A-B coach Pat Ammendolia said. “Their goalie is very, very good, but we knew if we kept shooting he probably can’t save all of them, even though he almost did. We just wanted to make him work for it and we did that today,”

Ryan Cho (6) and Acton-Boxborough cranked up the offense in the second half. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The third quarter was ultimately the difference as A-B outscored Natick 4-1 to take a 10-4 lead. A few Calvo wins led to goals from Ryan Cho, Camden Matthews and Jon Bryne to open the third and push the lead to 9-3. The Redhawks got a goal late from Will Chiasson, but a pretty little tuck-in goal at the left pipe from Tyler Clayton in the final seconds of the quarter made it a six-goal game.

“It was a great couple days at practice leading up to it, [Devin] really helped me and kind of showed me the ropes,” Calvo said. “I had a little bit of nerves [pregame], but not too bad.”

Added Cho: “We know we can push the pace.”

In a run-and-gun fourth quarter, A-B got goals from PJ Cronin, Bryne, Seamus Brennan (2), Jack Poulin and Aiden Mahoney. The Redhawks got tallies from Alex Peck, Gabe Elkin and LeBlanc (2).

A-B jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on two goals from Cho and one from Clayton before Natick’s Anthony Miceli scored late to make it 3-1. LeBlanc cut it to 3-2 in the second before Clayton, Evan Harting and Cho made it 6-2. LeBlanc scored in the final 45 seconds to make it a three-goal game at the half.

Natick's Gabe Elkin works the offense while being pressured by Acton-Boxborough's Sal Panetta. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Colby LeBlanc (21) and Natick gave a tough challenge to Acton-Boxborough before coming up short. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Hingham 14, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Michael Garrity rifled an impressive shot over his back shoulder into the net, highlighting a dominant second-round victory for the fourth-seeded Harbormen (19-2). Connor Hartman, Henry Crean, Charlie Packard, Owen Hoffman, Joe Hennessey, Henry Woodyatt, and Max Noering were also among the goal scorers in the balanced effort.

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 10, Burlington 9 — Meredith Sylvia dished a pass to Sorelle Lawton, who fired in the winning goal in overtime to give No. 6 Dartmouth (19-1) a second-round win at home.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.