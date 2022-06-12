Good things come in threes, and Foxborough baseball continues run with third straight postseason win

The fifth-seeded Warriors (16-7), who won their previous two games on walkoff home runs, mashed six triples against the fourth-seeded Spartans (15-6) as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead and advanced to the Division 3 state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Foxborough’s historic postseason run has been a wild ride, and Sunday’s 14-8 road win over Bishop Stang was no exception.

Ryan LeClair is congratulated after scoring the first run in Foxborough's victory over Bishop Stang.

“Six triples? That’s incredible,” fifth-year Foxborough coach Derek Seuss said. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard of it. But nothing surprises me anymore with these guys.”

“It’s just special,” added Sean O’Leary, who had a walkoff home run against Saugus in the first round before knocking in five runs on Sunday. “We wanted this moment. No one thought we would be here. But we worked for it and I feel like everyone on this team earned it.”

Foxborough's Sean O'Leary waits for the call after successfully diving to third base to tag out Bishop Stang's Seamus Marshall. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The first of O’Leary’s two three-baggers came in the first inning and staked the Warriors to a 1-0 lead. His three-run triple in the fifth clanged off the base of the football scoreboard 405 feet from home plate and put a damper on the Spartans’ hopes moments after they had pulled within 10-5.

“He’s a special kid; a special player,” Seuss said of his senior third baseman. “He’s our guy. Whenever we need something big he’s there for us. He wants it more than anyone.”

With the Warriors up 1-0 in the second inning, center fielder Jack Watts ripped a three-run triple to left and Louie Carangelo followed with a two-run triple for an early 6-0 lead. Kenny Mello and Ryan LeClair both had RBI triples in the third. No. 9 hitter Mike Marcucella finished with three hits, three runs scored and an RBI.

“The bats were rolling today,” O’Leary said. “That stress from the last couple of games was crazy so it was nice to get a cushion in the first few innings.”

Freshman Nolan Gordan picked up his eighth win of the season, setting a Foxborough school record. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Spartans battled back, starting with an inside-the-park home run by Ryan Jones in the third — Stang’s Hugh Carney Field doesn’t have an outfield fence — before exploding for four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. But Foxborough reliever Tom Marcucella, a senior captain, settled in and ended the game with seven straight outs.

“Gutsy effort for three innings to close it out,” Stuess said.

Freshman starter Nolan Gordan (8-0) extended his Foxborough school record for wins in a season after allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.

The Warriors — who lost in their only other state quarterfinal appearance in 2009 — finished with 11 hits, six walks and two hit batsmen. They will take on No. 1 Austin Prep in the state semifinals.

Stang third baseman Brayden Bennett (right) makes a third out catch with the help of pitcher Seamus Marshall. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Foxborough celebrated its 14-8 quarterfinal victory over Bishop Stang in North Dartmouth. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Foxborough second baseman Tyler Prescott makes the tag on Stang's Alex DiGiammo. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.