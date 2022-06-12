Rafael Devers delivers crowning blow in Red Sox shutout of Mariners

That was the difference for the Red Sox in a 2-0 victory against the Seattle Mariners before a sellout crowd of 42,900 at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.

But any pitch Devers can reach is one he can drive. He thumped it into the visitor’s bullpen in left field for a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

SEATTLE — The pitch was a two-strike fastball, up and away from Rafael Devers, an offering designed to be chased with little hope of putting in play.

Kutter Crawford and five relievers held the Mariners to one hit and struck out 10 as the Sox finished their West Coast trip 8-2.

Advertisement

Tanner Houck fired a perfect ninth inning for his second save of the series.

The Sox had only four hits. Devers, who has 14 homers and 35 RBIs, made his count.

Asked before the game why Crawford was the choice to start, Red Sox manager Cora admitted it was because it was his turn to pitch in for Triple A Worcester.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The 26-year-old righthander had a 10.66 earned run average in nine previous major league appearances. His only prior start was last Sept. 5 and he allowed five runs in two innings against the Guardians.

But Crawford was sharp this time. Three of his walks came with two outs and he followed them with strikeouts. The Mariners advanced only three runners into scoring position against Crawford, who had a 7.43 ERA in four games at Triple A.

Seattle starter Robbie Ray faced the Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 20 and allowed four runs over six innings. On Sunday he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Sox were hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position against Ray.

They wasted a leadoff double by Xander Bogaerts in the second inning and a one-double by Martinez in the fourth.

Advertisement

Bogaerts drew a walk to open the seventh inning and alert raced to third on a bloop single by Alex Verdugo. Bobby Dalbec, who homered in the first two games of the series, grounded into a double play to end the inning.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.