Revolution rally for victory over Sporting Kansas City

Emmanuel Boateng provided the deciding goal in the 87th minute as the Revolution (5-5-4, 19 points) improved their unbeaten streak to six games (3-0-3) in steamy conditions at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The Revolution still seem to be in the habit of surrendering leads. But after allowing Sporting Kansas City to equalize while playing at a numerical disadvantage, the Revolution recovered to take a 2-1 victory Sunday.

Emmanuel Boateng scored the winner for the Revolution against Sporting KC Saturday in the 87th minute.

Gustavo Bou opened the scoring in the 31st minute, then Sporting (3-9-4, 13 points) lost midfielder Uri Rosell to a second caution in the 48th minute. But Sporting tied the score on Johnny Russell’s 51st-minute free kick. The Revolution went to a two-forward setup, Jozy Altidore joining Bou up front, and broke through as Boateng finished a Bou rebound. The Revolution, who play host to Orlando City SC Wednesday, have held the lead in nine successive matches (4-2-3).

Bou scored from the run of play for the first time since last season, finishing from close range after taking down a chipped pass from Dylan Borrero. Bou was held onside by Kortne Ford, who ended up out of position, as Borrero’s lob went over Robert Volader. Bou controlled near the penalty spot and fired past Tim Melia. The sequence was set up as Omar Gonzalez blocked a shot, leading to a counterattack.

On the deciding score, Bou’s blast from outside the penalty area was blocked by Melia, who also deflected Boateng’s follow, the ball bouncing in just ahead of Andreu Fontas’s attempt to clear off the line.





