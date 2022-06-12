Sox can’t finish off Mariners in 9th, lose 7-6

Abraham Toro tied the game with a soft single to center field. Dylan Moore followed with a line drive to center that escaped the diving try by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Hansel Robles allowed two runs with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 7-6 victory.

SEATTLE — The Red Sox were a strike away from what would have been a satisfying victory on Saturday night. Instead, they were handed a bitter loss.

The Sox had taken the lead in the top of the ninth inning on Bobby Dalbec’s solo homer off Paul Sewald.

Dalbec fell behind 0-2 quickly against righthander Paul Sewald. He worked his way back into the count, fouling off three pitches. The eighth pitch was a slider he sent over the fence in left field.

It was Dalbec’s fifth homer of the season, the second in as many nights and his third in four career games at T-Mobile Park.

The first two innings seemed to be played in slow motion. There were 100 pitches thrown over 63 minutes and 14 batters reached base counting two via errors.

The result was a 4-3 lead for the Mariners.

The Red Sox scored three runs in the first inning against rookie George Kirby. Rafael Devers cracked a two-run homer to get it started. Christian Vazquez’s two-out single then scored Xander Bogaerts, who had singled and stole second.

Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, who shut out the Angels on Monday night, allowed two runs in the first inning.

Right fielder Franchy Cordero dropped a fly ball off the bat of Ty France for what should have been the second out. Singles by Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford loaded the bases.

A wild pitch, a walk, and a single by Adam Frazier produced another run.

Rodriguez’s two-run homer in the second inning gave Seattle the lead.

Wacha managed to get into the fifth inning without allowing another run. That made it a little easier for the bullpen.

The Red Sox took the lead back in the fifth inning when Devers walked and J.D. Martinez hit his second home run in as many nights, a shot to left center.

The Mariners tied the game in the seventh inning. With Crawford on first and two outs, Alex Cora went to Matt Strahm to face Toro.

Strahm threw a wild pitch that pushed Crawford to second. Toro then lined a slider off the wall in left field, just missing a home run.

The Mariners settled for an RBI double.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

