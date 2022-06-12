Stars put on a show at Canadian Open as Rory McIlroy savors his victory

McIlroy and Justin Thomas, two of the biggest stars in the field and on the planet as well as great friends — traded blows — well, birdie binges anyway, throughout the day and were tied at 17-under heading to the 17th when McIlroy went on one last birdie run, making them on the two closing holes.

Some of the biggest names in golf tuned up for this week’s US Open by staging a battle worthy of an NHL donnybrook Sunday with Rory McIlroy landing the final blow to capture the Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club with a final round 8-under-par 62 that left him at 19-under for the tournament.

Thomas, meanwhile, bogeyed both to finish at 15 under after a closing 64. Tony Finau, the third member of the final grouping, slipped past Thomas as well, birdieing the 18th to finish at 17-under with a 64.

It was McIlroy’s second straight win at the Canadian Open, an event that was canceled the last two years due to COVID restrictions, and he sent a couple of loud messages with the win.

First, he let his competitors know he’s ready for this week’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline and secondly, he’s not at all happy with Greg Norman, the face/executive director of the upstart LIV tour.

This was McIlroy’s 21st PGA Tour win and he made it a point to let everyone know it was important to him to pass Norman on the PGA Tour’s all-time wins list. Norman had previously said McIlroy was “brainwashed” for his unwavering support of the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan.

“Yeah, I wanted [this win] a lot. I wanted it at the start of the day and there was a few different incentives in there,’’ said McIlroy. “I’ve been up against JT quite a bit in the past and he’s gotten the better of me a couple of times. So, I knew I had to play really good to beat him. Tony as well. Tony played incredible golf today, too. So that was a big part of it. I think going up against the best and beating the best always makes it extra special.

“And then, look, I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond. The guy that’s spearheading that tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.’’

McIlroy shared a bro hug with Thomas, his good buddy and frequent practice partner, and Finau when it was over before the trio made a beeline to Brookline where they will look to build on the momentum generated this week when they face the daunting test that is The Country Club.

“Yeah, I mean, I think that it’s not as if I win here and then we’re going to like Erin Hills or somewhere like that where it’s completely different. It’s a similar style of golf, it will probably be a similar setup in some ways,’’ said McIlroy, who used a Loonie (the $1 Canadian coin) as a ball marker in 2019 and a Toonie (the $2 coin) this time around because he was looking for win No. 2. “I would imagine the greens next week will be a little firmer if they get the weather they want to. But, overall I thought it was a great week to prepare for the US Open and there’s no better way to prepare yourself for tournament golf than to be in contention, having to hit the shots when you need to. And I proved this week that I can do that and hopefully get myself back into position to have to do that again next week.’’

Finau, too, feels energized as he heads to New England.

“This is big. I’m looking forward to next week. Never seen Brookline,’’ said Finau. “But any time you’re coming off a good solid performance no matter what you place it always gives you confidence. So, it definitely has given me confidence this week. My game is sharp and I’m looking forward to seeing the golf course next week and getting after it.’’

The drama wasn’t reserved for the final grouping, however, as Justin Rose flirted with 58 before airmailing the 18th green with his approach and settling for a 60 when his 30-foot par putt turned left at the last millisecond.

“I’m totally disappointed, yeah. Because you know what’s at stake, for sure. You’re really just playing the last hole — I never shot 59 before — so it would have been a lovely footnote on the week,’’ said Rose, who finished with a 10-under 60 and ended up at 14-under for the week. “We were right in between two clubs [8- and 9-irons] and a decision and I went the wrong way on a decision and paid the price for it.’’

Rose, who is also heading to Brookline, said his performance boosted his confidence and acknowledged the US Open was on his mind late in Sunday’s round.

“I kind of tried to sort of almost feel like, when I was on the 18th tee today, project what it would feel like to be on the 72nd hole next week,’’ he said. “Because you don’t get this competitive practice that often. I haven’t been that much in contention and you just — it’s never that easy … So, I wanted to use it today as competitive practice as best I could.’’













