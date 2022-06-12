With a fresh start, Lexington girls’ tennis continues its perfect season by sweeping Arlington

For Fechtor, the team’s success isn’t out of the ordinary despite both first and second singles players being freshmen.

This year, with the help of freshman additions and first-year coach Chance Fechtor, the team is 21-0 and advancing to the MIAA Division 1 semifinals after defeating Arlington, 5-0, in a quarterfinal match on Sunday.

Last spring, the Lexington girls’ tennis team finished 6-7 and was swept in the North quarterfinals by Boston Latin.

“The freshmen brought a lot of talent,” Fechtor said. “They’re used to being out there and playing competitive matches. On the court, they are completely solid.”

Freshman Diya Pachamuthu has excelled in the top spot, and improved to 19-1 by defeating Katja Szturmena, 6-1, 6-1, to help the Minutemen advance to the semifinals.

“It’s still very new to me,” Pachamuthu said. “But it’s the entire team collaborating, and I feel like it’s not only me. So it takes the pressure off.”

Freshman Kyra McCandles has certainly helped take the pressure off. McCandles won at second singles, 6-2, 6-0.

The freshman 1-2 punch have been the catalyst for the team’s success, according to Fechtor, who played at Weston High School and Lafayette College.

“You wouldn’t know that they’re freshmen,” Fechtor said. “They have integrated really well with the team.”

The No. 2-seeded Minutemen will face No. 3 Brookline in a highly-anticipated match.

“We go out there with the mentality that it doesn’t matter what our record is, we have to prove ourselves,” Fechtor said. “We’re going to fight to win. We’re going to give it our best.”

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Sturgis West 1 — Crucial wins in singles play carried the No. 1 Generals (21-0) to the semifinals for the first time in school history. Sky Jara won at first singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Naomi Provost wasn’t far behind in second singles, taking the match, 6-1, 6-0.

“The scores of the singles matches do not reflect the level of competition that Sturgis provided,” Generals coach Joe Maher said. “The three singles matches were all very competitive and Sturgis really pushed us. Naomi and Sky are really playing at the top of their games right now and they were awesome today.”

H-W cleanly swept doubles play. Lisette Leonard/ Libby Collins took first doubles 6-0, 6-0, and Hannah Pasquarelllo/ Abby Simon mirrored with the same success, 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ tennis

Division 3 State

Bedford 5, Latin Academy 0 — After the first few points of the match, Bedford senior captain Owen Goss realized that his spin serve created chaos. The lefthanded first singles player controlled the play, not losing a service game in the match.

Goss won 6-2, 6-0 to lead third-seeded Bedford to the win over No. 11 Latin Academy in a quarterfinal match at Woburn Racquet Club. The Buccaneers (13-8) advance to the state semifinals against No. 2 Dover-Sherborn (20-1).

“My serve was really good today,” Goss said. “I was hitting the corners a lot. I won a lot of points off that. I try to cut it into their body so it’s tough for them to return.”

Bedford coach John Geilfuss wanted Goss, a power hitter who excels at defending, to not be overaggressive. By sticking to his forehand, Goss could work the baseline and force long returns rather than push the net.

“He’s got a nice lefthanded serve, it’s tricky,” said Geilfuss, who has been at the helm of the Buccaneers for 23 years. “Even when I play against him, it gets up above your shoulders, it’s hard to deal with and you’re in trouble. He’s got a big forehand and he returns it to your backhand, he gets you into that pattern and you can’t get out of it. He’s going to win that nine times out of 10, hitting high, hard balls to your backhand.”

Advertisement

The Dragons (11-4) were the final team from the Boston City League team remaining in the state tournament in any sport.

Correspondent Cam Kerry reported from Woburn, and Lulu Kesin contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.