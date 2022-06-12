With Nate Eovaldi added to injured list, Kutter Crawford answered the call and delivered for the Red Sox

Crawford found out at 7:30 a.m. that he was making the start when pitching coach Dave Bush sent him a text. The 26-year-old righthander retired eight of the first nine batters he faced, four by strikeout.

Kutter Crawford raised his hand high on Sunday, pitching five strong innings in a 2-0 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

SEATTLE — With Garrett Whitlock and now Nate Eovaldi on the injured list, the Red Sox need help to patch their rotation.

Ultimately, Crawford and five relievers held Seattle to one hit and struck out 10.

Crawford gave up 10 earned runs over 10⅔ innings in eight previous appearances for the Sox this season, all in relief. But he pitched with a better sense of purpose on Sunday.

“Trusted my pitches a little more,” Crawford said. “My command still wasn’t great. I can be better there. But I trusted my cutter and I was mixing my pitches pretty good.”

Asked before the game why Crawford was the choice to start, Red Sox manager Alex Cora admitted it was because it was his turn to pitch for Triple-A Worcester.

Now Crawford has a chance to stay in the rotation.

Eovaldi, who came away sore after his start against the Angels on Wednesday, went on the IL with what the team said was low back inflammation. The move was retroactive to Thursday.

Eovaldi is eligible to return on June 24, something Cora believes is possible. But that would still leave the Sox with three games to cover in the interim.

“We’ll see how we map out the week,” Cora said.

For now, the Sox have Nick Pivetta lined up to face the Athletics at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Rich Hill could start Wednesday on regular rest and the same would be true for Michael Wacha on Thursday.

Righthander Josh Winckowski, who is on the 40-man roster, is the scheduled starter for the WooSox Thursday. He could slide into the major league rotation that day to give Wacha an extra day of rest.

Crawford would take a turn after that.

“His stuff was really good,” Cora said. He made some good pitches on two strikes. He was under control, throwing hard.”

Sox starters have a 1.87 earned run average in the last 12 games.

Paxton optimistic

James Paxton threw 10 pitches in the bullpen on Saturday, the latest step on his return from Tommy John surgery.

“Felt great, actually,” the lefthander said. “Could have done more.”

Cora watched the session and came away impressed.

“Very excited,” he said. “It was really good.”

Paxton will stay with the team and throw another bullpen this week at Fenway.

Two other lefties also are making progress. Chris Sale, who you may recall is a member of the team, is scheduled to face hitters in Fort Myers on Monday.

Reliever Josh Taylor, who has been out all season with a back injury, will rejoin the team this week and ramp up his work. That will include facing hitters.

“Things are headed in the right direction,” Cora said. “People are getting healthy. These guys can help us sooner rather than later.”

That may not be true for Whitlock, who is on the injured list with inflammation in his right hip. He was walking around the clubhouse before the game looking more like he was 86, not 26.

“I think everybody’s noticing that,” Cora said. “No more cowboy boots for him for now. He’s getting treatment. It is what it is.”

Whitlock played catch on Saturday but he’s not close to getting back on the mound.

Martinez OK

J.D. Martinez was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the eighth inning. X-rays were negative and he expected to play on Tuesday . . . The Sox are 19-15 on the road, winning 13 of their last 18 games. They finished the season 6-1 against the Mariners, outscoring them 45-28.

