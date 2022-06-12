With one swing of the bat, Connor Stick helps Newburyport baseball stun Medfield

He roped an 0-and-1 fastball from Medfield senior Thomas Shurtleff right back to the mound, off the Tri-Valley League pitcher of the year’s foot, and turned around after stepping on first base to see two runs coming in, after the carom was mishandled at second base.

The RBI single tied the game, and the error plated the eventual winning run as the Clippers completed a stunning comeback Sunday at Medfield’s Curt Schilling Field, winning 4-3 and advancing to the Division 3 baseball state semifinals.

“I was nervous, but I knew that I needed to put something in play to give our team a chance,” Stick said. “I was looking fastball.”

The rally started with one out in the seventh, with junior Owen Tahnk (2 for 3), who mashed an RBI double in the first, notching a single for the No. 10 Clippers (17-6).

“I just tried to be short and quick because I knew the pitcher was very good,” Tahnk said. “All I was trying to do in the last inning was get the rally started.”

The Newburyport baseball seniors pose with the banner and trophy after upending Medfield to advance to the Division 3 state semifinals. AJ Traub

Seniors kept it going as Brady Ford (1 for 3) singled, Tyler Cowles was hit by a pitch, and Owen Roberts drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Sophomore Jack Sullivan was also hit by a pitch and that brought Stick (2 for 4, RBI) to the plate.

Newburyport senior Jack Fehlner allowed runs in the second, third, and fourth innings, but he was unflappable through the end. He threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes, scattering nine hits, striking out four, and picking off two runners.

“As the game goes on, I start to become more of a gamer,” he said. “Especially that last inning, it was just insane. I was out on the mound like ‘I need to win this game for us.’”

Fehlner used his slider and two-seam fastball, which he calls a “deadly duo.”

“My two-seam has always had a lot of tail, so throwing that outside to the lefty batters worked, the slider in on lefties as well,” he said.

Clippers coach Mark Rowe said Fehlner didn’t have his best stuff, but he had complete confidence in the two-time Cape Ann League player of the year.

“His experience has led him to this spot, and he pitched more with his head than his arm today,” Rowe said.

Shurtleff pitched 6⅔ innings for the No. 2 seed Warriors (20-3), but took his first loss of the year after allowing just one run through six. He struck out nine and allowed seven hits.

“I think he looked good,” Medfield coach Dave Worthley said. “He was 6-0 with a 0.7 ERA, he looked pretty strong there at the end and I felt like he was in the flow of the game and it just happened to go their way.”

With the Clippers set to face No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth in the semifinals, Rowe gathered his players at the dugout at the conclusion of the game.

“Three words,” he said. “We’re not done.”

Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior second baseman Myles Mendoza knocked in two runs on three hits as the No. 11 Falcons (17-6) stormed to a quarterfinal win at home. Senior righthander Sam Watts fanned five batters and gave up just three hits in a complete game.

Division 4 State

Abington 12, Amesbury 3 — The ninth-seeded Green Wave (18-5) are one step closer to returning to the state championship game after upsetting top-seeded Amesbury (18-5) in the quarterfinals. Ace Aiden O’Donnell pitched well, Eddie Reilly and Drew Donovan provided big defensive plays, and four players — Spencer Merrick, Steve Madden, AJ Nash and Jon Sellon — finished with multiple RBIs as Abington reached its second Division 4 state semifinal in as many seasons. Abington will face No. 5 Manchester Essex.

Manchester Essex 11, Leicester 0 — Senior lefthander Vaughn O’Leary dazzled on the mound, throwing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts as the No. 5 Hornets (13-9) breezed to the quarterfinal win. O’Leary also kicked off the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning.

Seekonk 5, Uxbridge 1 — David Souto smacked a two-out, three-run double in the fifth inning, powering the seventh-seeded Warriors (12-11) to a quarterfinal victory over the second-seeded Spartans (18-5).

Division 5 State

Mt. Greylock 3, Douglas 1 — Jack Cangelosi pitched a complete game and the No. 3 Mounties (19-4) scored twice in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and advance to the Division 5 state semifinals against No. 2 Georgetown (13-10). Landen Jamula plated Cangelosi for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and Dylen Harrison’s sacrifice fly scored Chase Doyle for the insurance run. In the first, Derek Paris’s RBI double scored Cangelosi, who won a pitching duel with the No. 11 seed Tigers’ Griffin Bernard.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.