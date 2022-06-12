Newly united, French left hopes to counter President in upcoming vote

But with the first round of France’s two-step parliamentary elections approaching Sunday, the long-excluded left sees a rare opening to challenge President Emmanuel Macron, after his convincing reelection victory in April over Marine Le Pen, his far-right challenger.

The vast southeastern district, tucked between Lyon and Marseille, has for the past two decades been the political domain of France’s center-right.

ALLEX, France — With its centuries-old stone villages nestled among lavender fields, cows and goats grazing in the mountains and miles of vineyards, the Drôme region resembles a France in miniature.

Largely nonexistent in the presidential campaign, France’s fractious leftist parties have forged an alliance, with the aim of making themselves relevant again, blocking Macron from getting a majority in Parliament and complicating his new five-year term.

Advertisement

At least that is the hope of politicians like Marie Pochon, the local left-wing candidate in the third constituency of the Drôme, where left-wing parties outscored Macron’s in the presidential vote by more than 10 percentage points.

The Drôme, indeed, is a snapshot of small-town France, giving the local election the veneer of a national contest. Until recently, the region was typical of the disarray of the left at the national level, with each party refusing to collaborate and instead clinging to its strongholds.

The Socialists and Communists have long dominated the southern Provençal villages, while the Greens and the hard left have battled for the more economically threatened farmlands in the north.

But the new leftist alliance — forged under the leadership of longtime leftist firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon — is now trying to bridge those gaps, uniting Mélenchon’s own France Unbowed Party with the Socialists, Communists and Greens.

Mélenchon, who came in third in April’s presidential race, has portrayed the parliamentary election as a “third round” presidential vote. He has called on voters to metaphorically “elect” him prime minister (the position is appointed by the president) by giving the coalition a majority in the National Assembly, the lower and most powerful house of Parliament.

Advertisement

The alliance has allowed the left to avoid competing candidacies and instead field a single candidate in almost all of France’s 577 constituencies, automatically raising its chances of winning seats in Parliament.

Opinion polls currently give the leftist coalition — called Nouvelle Union populaire écologique et sociale, more commonly known by its acronym NUPES — a chance of winning 160 to 230 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.