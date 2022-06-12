Poland shows the risks for women when abortion is banned

She knew that there was a short window to induce birth or surgically remove the fetus to avert infection and potentially fatal sepsis. But even as she developed a fever, vomited, and convulsed on the floor, it seemed to be the baby’s heartbeat that the doctors were most concerned about.

Her doctor had already told her that her fetus had severe abnormalities and would almost certainly die in the womb. If it made it to term, life expectancy was a year, at most. At 22 weeks pregnant, Sajbor had been admitted to a hospital after her water broke prematurely.

PSZCZYNA, Poland — It was shortly before 11 p.m. when Izabela Sajbor realized the doctors were prepared to let her die.

Advertisement

“My life is in danger,” she wrote in a string of distressed text messages to her mother and husband that was shared with The New York Times by her family’s lawyer.

“They cannot help as long as the fetus is alive thanks to the anti-abortion law,” she wrote only hours before she died. “A woman is like an incubator.”

Abortion has seized the United States’ attention anew with the prospect that, as early as this month, the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that has made the procedure of terminating a pregnancy legal for nearly 50 years. If Roe is overturned, half of American women stand to lose legal access to abortion.

Poland offers a glimpse of a country where abortion is already practically out of reach even in the gravest circumstances.

The long battle over Poland’s 29-year-old ban on abortion has intensified over the past 17 months after the elimination of the last significant exception permitting the procedure: fetal abnormalities.

Since the exception’s elimination, deaths like Sajbor’s have been rare — one of three cited by abortion-rights advocates — but they have become a touchstone of grievance for those who say they demonstrate the risks to women posed by restrictive abortion laws.

Advertisement

Only 1 in 10 Poles support the stricter ban, which was enabled by a decision by the country’s highest court, dominated by judges loyal to a deeply conservative government. The rest of the population is roughly split between reverting to milder restrictions and legalizing terminations.

Today, Poland and Malta, both staunchly Catholic, are the only European Union countries where abortions are effectively outlawed.

The consequences in Poland have been far-reaching: Abortion-rights activists have been threatened with prison for handing out abortion pills. The number of Polish women traveling abroad to get abortions, already in the thousands, has swelled. A black market of abortion pills — some fake and many overpriced — is thriving.

Technically, the law still allows abortions if there is a serious risk to a woman’s health and life. But critics say it fails to provide necessary clarity, paralyzing doctors.

“This law creates problems for doctors and patients,” said Jan Kochanowicz, a doctor who is also the director of the University Clinical Hospital in Bialystok. “There is no clear and straightforward answer to what constitutes a threat to a woman’s health and life. Doctors are afraid to make decisions.”

Defenders of the Polish abortion ban say these are extreme cases, caused not by the law but by doctors’ poor judgment.

This month, the government required Poland’s central health care system to log pregnancies. Opponents called it a “pregnancy register” that could be used to track down illegal terminations.

Advertisement

“Once you start chipping away at the right to abortion, it’s hard to go back,” said Krystyna Kacpura, president of the Federation for Women and Family Planning, or Federa, a Warsaw-based advocacy group.

Poland was once a destination for women seeking abortion.

Under communism, the Catholic Church was marginalized and abortion legalized in 1956. Women were encouraged to work and granted sweeping reproductive rights that Western democracies embraced only decades later.

But that changed after the Communist government collapsed in 1989. Bowing to pressure from a newly assertive Catholic Church, which had supported the fight against communism, the new parliament proposed an abortion ban.

“No one knew at the time that the period of democratization would mean such backlash for women’s rights,” said Magdalena Sroda, a professor of ethics at the University of Warsaw. “It was a return to the discourse of traditional women’s roles as wives and mothers.”

Women’s groups organized protests and signed petitions. Three in four Poles told pollsters at the time that they preferred the issue to be settled by a referendum, not by parliament. The country was almost evenly split, with 53 percent in favor of the liberal status quo.

Even so, parliament outlawed abortion in 1993 with three exceptions: danger to the health or life of the mother; rape or incest; fetal abnormalities.

After the ban, abortion swiftly moved underground. Doctors who had previously offered free terminations in public hospitals charged handsomely for terminations in private clinics. They offered gynecological services through classified ads with only a phone number and code words like “anesthesia” and “safe.” While legal abortions dropped to about 1,000 a year, the actual number of terminations has stayed around 150,000, advocacy groups such as Federa estimate.

Advertisement

“Everyone just made do,” Sroda said. “It was a bigger problem for women from smaller towns and villages, who did not have sufficient means for an abortion in a private clinic.”

Or, as Kacpura put it: “The ban has done a lot of things. What it hasn’t done is stop abortions.”

In 1996, a left-leaning parliament passed a law restoring abortion rights, only to have it struck down by the Constitutional Court a few months later.

Over the next two decades, public schools were obliged to teach children about “responsible parenthood” and “life in the prenatal phase.” Abortion became a taboo.

And an emboldened anti-abortion movement led by an alliance of Catholic organizations started lobbying to take away the most-used exception to the ban — fetal abnormalities — which had been used for almost all of the 1,000 legal abortions a year in Poland.

After the nationalist Law and Justice party won power in 2015, it embraced a near-absolute ban as part of its traditionalist agenda.

A wave of mass protests ensued. Legislation promoting the ban twice failed to pass in parliament.

But it took effect anyway last year after Poland’s highest court intervened again.

Aborting a fetus with abnormalities, said the court’s president, Julia Przylebska, constituted “eugenic practices” and “a directly forbidden form of discrimination.”