Tough questions for West as Ukraine cities teeter

Across the river, Ukrainians trying to hold fast against the Russians in Lysychansk had the advantage of good terrain — but dwindling weaponry with which to defend it.

“The Russians are making every effort to cut off Sievierodonetsk,” said the regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, on Sunday on Telegram, a messaging app. “The next two or three days will be significant.”

LYSYCHANSK, Ukraine — With Russia about to encircle Sievierodonetsk, a city critical to its goal of seizing Ukraine’s east, and with a neighboring city squarely in Moscow’s sights, the question of how realities on the ground will shape the next phase of the war became still more pressing Sunday for Ukraine’s Western allies.

“If there is no help with military equipment, of course they will drive us out,” said Oleksandr Voronenko, 46, a military police officer stationed in Lysychansk. “Because every day, the equipment is destroyed. You have to replace it with something new.”

Ukrainian officials have been imploring NATO allies for faster delivery of longer-range weapons and the urgently needed replenishment of still more basic supplies, including ammunition.

But with the momentum of the war shifting more decisively in Russia’s favor, Ukraine’s allies — their economies threatened and their resolve tested — may soon find themselves forced to confront far more fundamental questions than what sort of weapons to provide, including whether to put pressure on Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia or risk Russian escalation with more aggressive military support.

“There was always a sense that, when the center of gravity shifted to the south and east, there would be the potential for greater Russian gains based on greater mass and their existing territorial acquisitions,” said Ian Lesser, a former US official who heads the Brussels office of the German Marshall Fund.

“But it does raise more serious longer-term questions about the nature of the conflict, Ukraine’s aims, and Western aims in relation to those,” he said.

As Ukrainians wait, they are suffering horrific losses in the Donbas region where the fight for Sievierodonetsk is playing out. By Ukraine’s own assessment, it is losing between 100 and 200 people a day as the bloodshed there worsens, in part because of Russian material superiority and in part because of Ukraine’s determination to fight on despite the increasingly bleak picture in the east.

Those Western supplies that have made it through to the front line are neither as plentiful or as sophisticated as Ukraine would like. And some never even make it into battle, hit by Russian strikes before they can even be deployed.

Late Saturday, Russian missiles hit a military warehouse in western Ukraine, wounding nearly two dozen people, and, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, destroying anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems supplied to Ukraine by the United States and the European Union.

The Ukrainian government has poured troops and resources into its effort to hold on to Sievierodonetsk, a strategically important industrial city and the last major urban center in the Donbas region of Luhansk that has not yet fallen. Russian forces have destroyed two bridges leading to the center of Sievierodonetsk and were shelling the remaining one, an important supply line for Ukrainian forces, the regional governor said.

Now, the battle may be about to shift to its sister city, Lysychansk.

On Sunday, from atop a hill in Lysychansk, it was evident why the soon-to-be focal point of the Russian offensive appears easier to defend than other parts of Donbas: It is on high ground. The sprawling plains of the region are rich in natural resources, but elevation is a rarity.

That leaves the city’s Ukrainian defenders in an advantageous position.

But it will be impossible to defend Lysychansk, a city with a prewar population of roughly 100,000, without the supplies needed to keep Ukrainian tanks and artillery stocked with shells and the thousands of troops garrisoned there fed and equipped.

For European countries, the question of how to defend Ukraine now is both tactical and political — and raises issues closer to home.

Several EU members are fretting that they have sent too much of their own ammunition to Ukraine and are lagging behind in restocking their arsenals. With the bloc’s foreign policy and defense not integrated, European leaders have been forced to try source their own military supplies.

EU officials say they will try to tap a $9.5 billion funding pot to jointly procure military equipment, flexing nascent muscle and trying to ease concerns that supporting Ukraine militarily has dangerously weakened defense capabilities elsewhere in Europe.

The bloc is also wrestling with the broader and politically fraught question of how to move forward with Ukraine’s bid to enter the EU.

In a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, said her administration would provide an opinion on whether the bloc should grant candidate status to Ukraine by the end of the week. Ultimately, however, the decision is a deeply political one that EU leaders will be called to answer at a summit June 23 and 24 in Brussels.

