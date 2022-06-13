London police charge Kevin Spacey with sexual assault

The offenses, which involve three men, are alleged to have occurred between March 2005 and April 2013, police said in the news release. Spacey’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spacey, 62, who was also charged with one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent, is scheduled to appear in court in London on Thursday where he will confirm his identity and that he understands the charges. A date for a full trial has not yet been announced.

LONDON — Actor Kevin Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault Monday in London, the city’s police force said in a news release.

British authorities last month authorized the indictments against Spacey, which only took effect when Spacey traveled to England to be formally charged.

Spacey told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that he denied the charges and would travel to Britain to defend himself. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence,” he said in a statement to the show.

The charges detailed in the news released relate to incidents alleged to have taken place in London and in Gloucestershire, England. They date from the time when Spacey was the artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London, the playhouse he led from 2003-15.

The first person to publicly accuse Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, of sexual misconduct was actor Anthony Rapp, who said in 2017 that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him at a New York party in 1986, when he was 14 years old.

Soon after Rapp’s allegations appeared in an article published by BuzzFeed, multiple men who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic also accused him of inappropriate behavior. An independent investigation, commissioned by the theater, said Spacey’s “stardom and status” might have stopped people from raising accusations when they occurred. The investigators’ report added that they could not independently verify the allegations, and Spacey did not participate.

In 2019, Spacey was at the center of another sexual assault case in Massachusetts.

He was accused of groping an 18-year-old busboy working at a bar on Nantucket. Charges were ultimately dropped when the accuser, the son of former WCVB-TV anchor Heather Unruh, refused to testify about deleted cellphone messages sent from the bar on the night of the encounter.