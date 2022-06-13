To origin story — and beyond — in ‘Lightyear’

The hero of the “Toy Story” movies is, of course, Tom Hanks’s Woody. Every Butch needs a Sundance , though — not a sidekick, but a co-hero, maybe even a bit of a rival. Buzz Lightyear is Woody’s. A slightly clueless astronaut, Buzz has one of the great, nonsensical taglines in movie history, “To infinity — and beyond!” Go for it, Buzz. He also has a jaw the size of a Buick, confidence to match, and all in all is pretty lovable. The mystery isn’t why Pixar would make a movie about him. It’s why it took so long. “Lightyear” is Buzz’s origin story.

It opens in theaters Friday. Angus MacLane, who co-directed “Finding Dory,” is the director.

Space is the place in "Lightyear." Disney/Pixar via AP

The “Toy Story” Buzz is an action figure. The “Lightyear” Buzz is the character who inspired the action figure. Got it? To underscore the distinction, this Buzz is voiced by a different actor: Chris Evans rather than Tim Allen. The reasoning is impeccable, if also a bit head-spinning. Spun heads are in keeping with some of the fiddling with space-time that “Lightyear” indulges in. Either way, you can bet that Allen’s accountant doesn’t think the distinction makes much sense.

It would take an awfully keen set of ears to detect a difference between the swelling timbre of each actor’s baritone. It’s not so different, actually, from that of the evil Zurg (James Brolin), who unleashes an array of deadly robots and … well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Evans is excellent casting. Think of Buzz as Captain America in a different kind of suit. Evans nicely conveys the character’s affable humorlessness and oddly endearing pomposity. “I’m Buzz Lightyear,” he announces when a colleague wonders if he has any doubts. “I’m always sure!” Yes, he is, even if he sure isn’t always right. Evans sees to it Buzz is never insufferable. He’s a bit like Tom Cruise that way, in “Top Gun: Maverick.” It would be kind of interesting, in fact, to see the heroes of those two movies swapping places. To San Diego — and beyond!

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, in "Lightyear." Disney/Pixar via AP

Buzz isn’t a Navy fighter pilot, of course. He’s a Space Ranger, serving on a Space Command exploration vehicle. As “Lightyear” begins, that vehicle has landed on an unexplored planet 4.2 million light years from Earth. You will not be surprised to hear that complications ensue. Yes, Zurg is among them, but he’s still an hour or more away.

What the complications are matters less than whom Buzz shares them with. Pixar is justly famed for the unrivaled sophistication of its CGI, but the unrivaled richness of its character development may be even more impressive. Keeping Buzz company are, among others, Commander Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), who’s in charge of the mission. She’s an ideal surrogate for those of us in the audience, insofar as she’s on to Buzz’s Buzz-osity but that doesn’t preclude fondness for him. When Hawthorne chides Buzz over his penchant for offering a running commentary on his own exploits — “You were narrating again,“ she says — he can offer only a clumsy excuse. “Just doing the mission log,” he counters. “Narrating keeps me sharp, in focus.” If you say so, Buzz.

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, (left) and Commander Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, in "Lightyear." Disney/Pixar via AP

There’s also Commander Hawthorne’s granddaughter, Izzy (Keke Palmer). Izzy is a Space Ranger cadet. So’s Mo Morrison, who’s such an absent-minded butterfingers, he’d be a comic foil even if he weren’t voiced by Taika Waititi. Mo’s not as funny, though, as Buzz’s robotic cat, Sox (Peter Sohn). What may be the single best joke in “Lightyear” involves a laser pointer. It’s in the Pixar tradition of the tennis balls in “Up.”

Buzz calls the Space Command vehicle “the Turnip,” because of its somewhat bulbous shape. Clearly, the people at Pixar had a lot of fun designing the technology here. Space Rangers have light saber-like weapons/tools that look like hacksaws gone rogue. “Capture cones” are electronic prison cells you can turn on and off and that merge if they touch. This can make things a bit cramped for anyone incarcerated therein. Individual Food Modules you don’t want to think about on an empty stomach. “Stealth mode” is a techno version of “Harry Potter” invisibility cloaks. IVAN, short for Internal Voice Activated Navigator, is the autopilot. It looks like a repurposed 8-track player (speaking of having fun with designing the technology); and as voiced by Mary McDonald-Lewis drives Buzz to distraction.

Sox, voiced by Peter Sohn, and Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, in "Lightyear." Disney/Pixar via AP

Those various special effects pale beside the most important one, Michael Giacchino’s score. “Lightyear” has yards and yards of music. It’s an almost constant presence, but Giacchino’s writing is so skilled and varied the omnipresence seems anything but oppressive. The funny thing is Giacchino did the score for this month’s other blockbuster release, “Jurassic World Dominion,” and that one’s kind of a dud.

It’s almost laughable to mention that movie in the same breath as this one, “Lightyear” being full of energy and invention and the kind of exacting attention to detail that helps make Pixar such a marvel. So it feels a bit ungrateful to suggest that it’s not quite peak Pixar. Peak Pixar (and your titles may vary) would comprise the first three “Toy Story” movies, “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “WALL-E,” “Up,” and “Inside Out.”

What those very different and remarkable movies have in common is an indefinable but unmistakable blend of narrative exhilaration and emotional gravity. The latter phrase may sound a bit grand — trying to put the ineffable into words always does — but you know it when you feel it. Even more than the energy and inventiveness and attention to detail, it’s that blend that sets Pixar apart. “Lightyear” aspires to it. It’s an ode to teamwork and the need for “I” to become “we.” (Spoiler alert: Buzz learns to get over his uncomfortableness with IVAN.) “You don’t need to save us,” Izzy tells him. “You need to join us.” But aspiration is different from accomplishment. “Lightyear” overcomes gravity of the physical sort. That’s what Space Command specializes in. It has a harder time with the emotional kind.

“Lightyear” does make a unique addition to the Pixar canon. Instead of “production babies,” the closing credits list “Future Space Rangers.” Nice, no?

★★★

LIGHTYEAR

Directed by Angus MacLane. Written by MacLane, Jason Headley, Matthew Aldrich. Starring the voices of Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Darby Steel, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin. At Boston theaters, suburbs. 105 minutes. PG (action/peril — honestly, though, some scenes with Zurg and those evil robots might be too intense for little ones, so maybe better to wait until it starts streaming on Disney+, as it eventually will).

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.