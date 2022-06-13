This week’s House hearings into Capitol attack

The House select committee’s examination of the Jan. 6 attack continues this week, after Monday’s morning hearing. This is an important, historic moment in our country, and all citizens of every political orientation should be interested in knowing the truth.
Here’s the schedule for the hearings. It looks like all the major broadcast networks and cable news channels (except Fox News) will be running part or all of the hearings, along with various streamers including the Jan. 6 committee’s YouTube page.
Hearing 3, Wednesday at 10 a.m.: Wednesday will look at Trump’s plot to influence and possibly replace the attorney general to further his false election claims. Among those who’ll testify: Jeffrey Rosen, then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue, and Justice Department official Steve Engel.
Advertisement
Hearing 4, Thursday at 1 p.m.: This hearing will zero in on Trump’s attempts to pressure Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the vice president, will reportedly testify.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.