TV CRITIC'S CORNER

This week’s House hearings into Capitol attack

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
The House select committee, tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, holding its hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday.JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The House select committee’s examination of the Jan. 6 attack continues this week, after Monday’s morning hearing. This is an important, historic moment in our country, and all citizens of every political orientation should be interested in knowing the truth.

Here’s the schedule for the hearings. It looks like all the major broadcast networks and cable news channels (except Fox News) will be running part or all of the hearings, along with various streamers including the Jan. 6 committee’s YouTube page.

Hearing 3, Wednesday at 10 a.m.: Wednesday will look at Trump’s plot to influence and possibly replace the attorney general to further his false election claims. Among those who’ll testify: Jeffrey Rosen, then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue, and Justice Department official Steve Engel.

Hearing 4, Thursday at 1 p.m.: This hearing will zero in on Trump’s attempts to pressure Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the vice president, will reportedly testify.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

