This week’s House hearings into Capitol attack

The House select committee’s examination of the Jan. 6 attack continues this week, after Monday’s morning hearing. This is an important, historic moment in our country, and all citizens of every political orientation should be interested in knowing the truth.

Here’s the schedule for the hearings. It looks like all the major broadcast networks and cable news channels (except Fox News) will be running part or all of the hearings, along with various streamers including the Jan. 6 committee’s YouTube page.