This week’s TV: Jan. 6 hearings resume, a new Jeff Bridges drama, and an escape to the Italian Riviera

The first, primetime hearing by the House select committee did quite well in the ratings, with at least 20 million people tuning in. It was an emotionally wrenching TV event, as we heard from a Capitol Police officer who made it through the attack, saw footage of the violent breach of the Capitol ( here it is, including the “Hang Mike Pence” chant ), and learned new details about Donald Trump’s role in the attack and in stopping the peaceful transfer of power.

The ratings are bound to drop some in the remaining hearings, since they’ll be held during the day, when fewer viewers can tune in. That’s too bad: This is an important, historic moment in our country, and all citizens of every political orientation should be interested in knowing the truth.

A video clip of former president Donald Trump is projected behind the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol during the panel's first public hearing June 9. J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Here’s the schedule for this week’s hearings. It looks like all the major broadcast networks and cable news channels (except Fox News) will be running part or all of the hearings, along with various streamers including the Jan. 6 committee’s YouTube page.

• Hearing 2, Monday at 10 a.m: According to the committee, it will focus on the fact that Trump knew he had lost the election, but nonetheless engaged in a “massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information.” Former Fox News staffer Chris Stirewalt and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will testify.

• Hearing 3, Wednesday at 10 a.m.: Wednesday will look at Trump’s plot to influence and possibly replace the attorney general to further his false election claims. Among those who’ll testify: Jeffrey Rosen, then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue, and Justice Department official Steve Engel.

• Hearing 4, Thursday at 1 p.m.: This hearing will zero in on Trump’s attempts to pressure Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the vice president, will reportedly testify.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Jeff Bridges stars in “The Old Man,” a seven-episode adaptation of the 2017 Thomas Perry novel of the same name. He plays a former CIA agent who is the target of a failed assassination attempt and must go on the run. Just when he thought he was out, etc. etc. John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Amy Brenneman also star. The production — which had to stop and start twice, due to the pandemic and then Bridges’s lymphoma diagnosis — comes from “Black Sails” creators Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. It premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. on FX, and here is the trailer.

Natascha McElhone in PBS's "Hotel Portofino." Courtesy of © Eagle Eye

2. The last TV-title earworm was “We Own This City.” Now comes — apologies in advance — “Hotel Portofino” mmm hmm. The six-episode period drama, from Matt Baker of “Before We Die,” stars Natascha McElhone in the story of an elite but dysfunctional British family that opens a hotel (primarily for Brits) on the Italian Riviera during the 1920s. It sounds a bit “The Durrells in Corfu”-ish. PBS promises us “an exhilarating cocktail of romance, glamour and mystery,” and the trailer for the show (which has already been released on Britbox) is gorgeous. It premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on GBH 2.

3. Icon! Queen! International Spoonful of Sugar! After a few COVID postponements, the American Film Institute finally gave its Life Achievement Award to Julie Andrews, star of “The Sound of Music,” “Victor/Victoria,” “The Princess Diaries,” and “Mary Poppins.” Now the ceremony, “The 48th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews,” is coming to TNT on Thursday at 10 p.m. Here are clips from the ceremony of Carol Burnett paying homage to Andrews and of some of the Von Trapp actors from “The Sound of Music” serenading Andrews with “Do-Re-Mi.”

4. “God’s Favorite Idiot,” from Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, is sneaking onto Netflix on Wednesday. The streamer did not release advance review screeners of the comedy, which never bodes well. It’s about a tech-support guy (Falcone) who becomes an unwitting messenger of God who must organize his co-workers in an effort to save mankind — or something like that (see trailer). McCarthy plays his co-worker and love interest.

5. The folks behind “American Vandal” have a new mockumentary, due Thursday on Paramount+. Called “Players,” it’s set in the world of esports and follows a League of Legends team undergoing internal strife as it tries to win its first championship. Here’s the trailer.

Ed Helms and Dana L. Wilson in "Rutherford Falls," which returns for its second season Thursday on Peacock. Peacock/Tyler Golden/Peacock

CHANNEL SURFING

“Halftime” A documentary about Jennifer Lopez that focuses on her 2020 Super Bowl performance. Netflix, Tuesday

“Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live” The “Grace and Frankie” pair host stand-up comics including Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, and Iliza Shlesinger. Netflix, Tuesday

“Love, Victor” The show’s final eight-episode season. Hulu and Disney+, Wednesday

“Rutherford Falls” Season two of Ed Helms’s comedy premieres. Peacock, Thursday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.