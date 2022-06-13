Major cryptocurrency bank Celsius freezes withdrawals, chilling market

In layman’s terms, this means that people who deposited money with Celsius to reap its famously high returns can’t, for the time being, get it out. The company says it has 1.7 million users and is believed to be holding about $8 billion in deposits, which are now frozen for investors.

"Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts," the company, officially called the Celsius Network, said in a statement. "We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations."

Embattled cryptocurrency bank Celsius’s dramatic step late Sunday night to halt withdrawals by its nearly 2 million users rattled crypto markets Monday and underscored fears that some of the sector’s largest companies are on shaky financial ground.

No timetable was offered for when withdrawals would be restored.

The news caused the largest cryptocurrencies to plunge. There is a feedback loop of sorts here; it was a drop of more than 10 percent for each currency in the days before the announcement that likely contributed to Celsius’s liquidity issues in the first place.

Celsius's own coin has dropped from a high of $7 dollars last year to 21 cents.

Celsius is a so-called "decentralized" or "DeFI" bank that lends and borrows crypto much like a financial institution does for dollars, but without much of the usual banking infrastructure.

Celsius offers exceedingly high returns to those who deposit crypto with it. Before the halt, that rate was 18.6 percent, a multiple many times that of traditional banks and has in the past climbed as high as 30 percent. That has led critics to say it does not have the assets on hand to back up the deposits should enough investors demand their money back.

In the past year, state governments have asked many of the same questions. Last September, New Jersey's Bureau of Securities sent the firm a cease-and-desist letter, while Alabama and Texas have also demanded it answer questions about its liquidity. (The firm has offices in New Jersey, as well as Europe and the Middle East.) The New York attorney general also has requested more information on Celsius's business.

Unlike traditional banks, crypto lenders have no regulatory requirement to demonstrate sufficient assets, while investors have no protection from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which insures deposits in banks, should a crypt bank lack funds during a run.

A high level of interconnectedness also prevails with crypto, with many companies borrowing from or investing in each other, potentially amplifying challenges.

Celsius in the past has borrowed as much as $1 billion from Tether, the so-called “stablecoin” pegged to the dollar, to assure its liquidity. Tether has itself generated questions about whether it has sufficient asset backing.

And it was trades by Celsius that some experts believe caused the crash last month of Terra's stablecoin, which in turn fueled a larger crypto plunge that has roiled so much of the market including Celsius.

The possibility of contagion to the larger economy of the Celsius action appears limited, though there could be potential downstream effects on Canadian pension-holders. CDPQ, one of that country's largest pensions, is an investor in the lending platform.

Celsius sought to reassure investors in its statement while offering few commitments.

“There is a lot of work ahead as we consider various options,” it said. “There may be delays,” it added, but maintained “Celsius has valuable assets and we are working diligently to meet our obligations.”