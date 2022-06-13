Advocates want Boston to conserve this wooded parcel on the edge of Hyde Park. But is it too late?

But make no mistake: Here, at the edge of these dappled woods, an old-school spat seethes, powered by concerns that strike at the heart of questions about the city’s future. Amid an intractable housing crisis and a steadily warming planet, in a city rife with inequality, what should take priority: housing development or environmental conservation?

Crane Ledge Woods, as the contested property is known, is defined by a ridge that overlooks a quiet, leafy, residential neighborhood dotted with manicured lawns. Multiple side streets in this corner of Hyde Park end in cul-de-sacs because of the steep incline, with walls of green and rocky-topped bluffs rising to act as a natural border for some backyards.

Advertisement

On one side of the beef are residents and advocates, “Save Crane Ledge Woods” signs bristling from their lawns, who want to see the 14-acre wood preserved as open green space. They say this patch of forest prevents flooding and acts as a coolant for nearby neighborhoods, which they fear will become hotter should a developer turn part of it into asphalt and buildings. Boston only has so much open space left, they argue, and this particular parcel is “a gem.”

“If Crane Ledge Woods is eliminated, the whole city loses,” said Barbara Hamilton, an East River Neighborhood Association Leader and lifelong Hyde Park resident.

José C. Massó III (LEFT), whose property abuts the woods, does not think the space is in disrepair. His wife Divina Nieves- Massó looked on. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

On the other side is Lincoln Property Company, represented by a well-connected son of Hyde Park, and the current property owner, a church that touts itself as the largest predominantly Black non-denominational Christian congregation in New England. Jubilee Christian Church has reached a purchase and sale agreement with Lincoln Properties, which wants to invest $10 million to develop 270 residential units, including 41 affordable units, on the land here. The backers hope that it will help alleviate the housing crisis while giving the church a much-needed capital injection. The church has declined to say how much money it stands to make from its deal with Lincoln. The proposal is currently before the Boston Planning and Redevelopment Agency.

Advertisement

For Dan Conley, a former Suffolk district attorney and former city councilor who grew up in Hyde Park and is representing Lincoln, the woods, because of the steep bluffs and rocky topography, are “really in some ways quite dangerous.” He said the developers are committed to a one-for-one replacement of every tree removed from the property and that the proposal includes ample open space, including ballfields and accessible nature trails — for a total of nearly 60 percent of the final project. During a recent phone call, he ticked off other selling points: 300 construction jobs, 15 permanent ones, an estimated $900,000 in annual tax revenue for the city.

“The project is very worthwhile,” Conley said.

Local advocates and residents have pushed back — hard — against that assessment, saying that while the city is in the midst of a housing crunch, developing the wood-covered bluffs is not the answer.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has made the environment a pillar of her early tenure. But recent comments from Wu suggest the city is not able, or willing, to do anything at this stage regarding this project, such as trying to buy the property out from under Lincoln. During a recent news conference, the mayor acknowledged the concern of neighbors, but noted, “this is a private property, and there’s only so much the city can do.”

Advertisement

“I am grateful to the property owners who have been in contact with the city as we continue to push for some resolution and some conversation,” Wu said.

Andrew L. Ward, executive director of business, finance, and development for Jubilee Christian, said the church isn’t interested in reneging on the sale to Lincoln. Indeed, he questioned whether the city could even afford to buy the property. He declined to detail how much it would take for the city to purchase the land.

Conley also said the city taking over the property would be a poor use of public funds. To turn it into usable public space would require a “great deal of remedial work and then annual maintenance and . . . policing and public safety,” he said. That could cost the city tens of millions, according to Conley.

For the Jubilee church, the sale would represent a significant injection of capital into an organization that has an estimated 6,000 congregants and locations in Mattapan, Stoughton, and Worcester. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person services for about a year-and-a-half, dealing a significant blow to a church that relies on weekly in-person donations. Ward said the church purchased the parcel about two decades ago with the intention to build a new home for the congregation and relocate from Blue Hill Avenue. But as time rolled on, the church didn’t feel the urge to uproot its Mattapan home, he said.

Advertisement

The parcel, located near the Hyde Park-Roslindale line off American Legion Highway, is private property, both Ward and Conley noted. Anyone utilizing it for, say, hiking or walking their dog, is technically trespassing. Signs reminding residents of that fact dot the fringe of the woods. Conley emphasized the proposal is “an as-of-right project” meaning it adheres to existing zoning laws and would not need zoning variances to be built.

But Conley suggested the developers are fighting a battle on two fronts. Yes, there is the local opposition; but there is also the BPDA. Conley said that agency’s design review design staff have opposed the proposed “garden style apartment development” because “it is not urban enough.”

“We reject this view as narrow-minded,” Conley said in an e-mail.

BPDA staff is currently reviewing a “draft project impact report” that was submitted by the developer last month. According to that agency, the “proposed development . . . will exacerbate the urban heat island effect, increase stormwater runoff and reduce the urban tree canopy in a neighborhood that is an environmental justice area.”

Meanwhile, opponents are locking horns with the developer over a litany of disagreements.

For instance, Conley has characterized the woods as a “former industrial site,” part of which, he said, was formerly a rock quarry decades ago.

“We’re not talking about building a steel plant or a chemical plant on the Arnold Arboretum,” he said.

Advocates firmly reject such labeling.

Advertisement

“That’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Rick Yoder, a Roslindale resident who wants to preserve the woods.

José C. Massó III, whose property abuts the woods, does not think the space is in disrepair.

“Disrepair is in the eyes of the beholder, right?” said Massó, who is among those worried his property may flood should the development move forward. “I see ... what nature looks like if humans don’t touch it.”

But, one point the project’s backers make is undeniable: Hyde Park already has a lot of protected open space compared with other parts of the city. According to city figures, Hyde Park has the highest ratio of protected open space of any Boston community, with 25.54 acres per 1,000 residents, a total of 275 acres. The citywide average is 7.59 acres per 1,000 residents. Neighboring Mattapan, by contrast, has just 52 acres of open space, or 6.38 acres per 1,000 residents.

Opponents have tried to poke holes in a central plank of the developer’s argument, that the new apartments would be a net plus for the city, given the housing crunch. Neighbors contend the 200-plus market-rate units could hasten gentrification of a neighborhood where 46 percent of residents are Black and 26 percent are Latino, according to city data. They dismiss the 41 proposed affordable units as insufficient.

Conley said Lincoln plans to rent out two-bedroom units for $2,800 a month and a one-bedroom for $2,400.

Globe correspondent Alexander Thompson contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.