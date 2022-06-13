Bill would allow public comment at public meetings, even if agenda items are pulled or postponed

But a companion bill — introduced by Representative Joseph M. McNamara, a Warwick Democrat — is being held for further study in the House State Government and Elections Committee.

To address that problem, the state Senate has passed a bill — introduced by Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat — aimed at requiring that public bodies allow citizens to comment even if agenda items are pulled back or held for votes at future meetings.

PROVIDENCE — Too often, critics say, members of the public will turn out at Warwick City Hall to speak out about an issue, only to be told they can’t talk because the agenda item that drew them out has been postponed or withdrawn.

Roger Durand, a Warwick resident, said that when the City Council held meetings online during the pandemic he waited an hour and a half to raise questions about plans to spend more than $1 million on new fire trucks. But he ended up being told he couldn’t speak because that agenda item wasn’t going to be heard that night, he said.

“If people trek over to City Hall to talk about a docketed item, they should have a right to talk about it at that meeting,” Durand said. “It’s basic open government. If you want people to attend meetings, make it an open forum as opposed to discouraging them from participating in government.”

But Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea’s office and the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns have written to legislators, warning that the bill is written in a way that would allow the public to comment on topics at all public meetings, even though that’s not the intent.

“We recognize the purpose and value of public participation at public gatherings,” wrote Aaron M. Easter Gardner, director of legislative affairs for the secretary of state’s office. “However, as written, this legislation would grant an automatic right to public comment at all public meetings.”

Also, the legislation doesn’t sufficiently define which “previously posted” topics would be eligible for discussion, he wrote. “As a department that engages with the public daily, we suggest improvements to the bill’s language to ensure that the rules are understandable and enforceable,” he wrote.

Jordan Day, policy director for the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, cited similar concerns in urging the House to hold the bill for further study.

“Our members recognize the value in having public participation at their meetings, especially regarding finance or policy matters,” Day wrote. “However well-meaning this legislation is, it appears to grant a right to public comment at all public meetings though that is not the intent.”

The league fears the bill would have “unintended consequences” that would hamper the ability of public bodies to operate meetings effectively, and the term “previously posted” is too ambiguous, Day said.

Durand said those concerns could be easily addressed to clarify that the requirement would apply to agenda items posted on the secretary of state’s website at least 48 hours in advance of a meeting.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is urging passage of the bill.

While the state Open Meetings Act generally requires public bodies to hold meetings in the open, it does not require public bodies to allow members of the public to participate in meetings by offering comments, the ACLU said. Some panels allow public comment while others don’t, it said.

“We believe that there is no compelling reason why a member of the public should be prevented from speaking on a matter simply because the public body has decided to remove it from the agenda,” the ACLU said. “Members of the body could benefit from hearing those public comments, as it may help them decide whether to restore the agenda item to a future meeting or revise it.”

Also, the ACLU said the legislation would “prevent situations where residents find their opportunity to provide input on a controversial proposal derailed when the public body pulls an agenda item at the last minute precisely to stifle the expected public participation.

Robert Cushman, a former Warwick City Council and School Committee member who has a Facebook group called The Taxpayers’ Spin, said the City Council used to allow members of the public to speak even if agenda items were held, but that is no longer the case.

So now, he said, large groups of people, including many older residents, will turn out at City Hall and wait for hours to testify about a matter only to be told that the item is being held, meaning they must go home without a chance to speak.

Cushman said that’s not fair to those residents. And, he said, “It opens it up for nefarious reasons to hold something. If they are trying to ram something through and a ton of people are paying attention, you wait them out. At some point, no one will show up, and you will ram it through.”

The proposed legislation would actually make government more efficient, Cushman argued, because it would force public bodies to post only agenda items that they’re prepared to discuss and act on.

Warwick City Council President Stephen P. McAllister said the council wants to ensure its meetings are as productive as possible. If an item is held, he said, there’s usually a reason such as needing more information or a presenter not being ready to move forward.

For example, the City Council was recently scheduled to consider the installation of cameras the read license plates, but the police chief asked to hold the item until August because he wanted to see if the General Assembly acts on related legislation, he said. “We let everyone know if this item comes back to the council in August and the chief wants to move forward, we would take public comment then,” he said.

As another example, McAllister said a department a director was sick with COVID-19, so the City Council held all agenda items involved with that department. If council members or members of the public had wanted to ask questions regarding those items, nobody would have been available to answer them, he said.

“We try to respect everyone’s time,” McAllister said. “Every item on the agenda that the council takes a vote on has public comment. Some items just need additional time, so they are held to a future meeting. However, the public will always get to speak on any item before the council takes a vote.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.