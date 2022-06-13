Boston police officer, second driver injured in two-vehicle crash in Dorchester

A Boston police officer responding to reports of a shooting was seriously injured in a two-car crash that also sent the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital early Monday in Dorchester, Boston police said.
The incident took place around 12:42 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Columbia Road and Devon Street as the male officer in the marked cruiser was enroute to a reported shooting, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.
The two vehicles collided at that point, he said.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported with non-life threatening injuries and the officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Boyle said.
No further information was currently available Monday morning, Boyle said.
