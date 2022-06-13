Boston woman charged with animal cruelty after dog died; suffered from starvation, frostbite

She was released on personal recognizance and was ordered not to own or work with animals, officials said. Pizzaro was ordered to return to court Aug. 18 by Judge Kenneth Fiandaca for a pre-trial hearing.

Natividad Pizzaro, 37, was arraigned on the charge Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, the district attorney’s office said. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, officials said.

A Boston woman is facing an animal cruelty charge in connection with the February death of her dog who was severely emaciated and suffered from starvation and frostbite, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

Pizzaro’s dog, Beauty, a six-year-old female pit bull-type dog, allegedly suffered “from frostbite and severe emaciation,” officials said.

After Pizzaro brought Beauty, who was dead, to the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston on Feb. 2, a veterinarian “alerted the law enforcement division of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,” according to the statement. Pizzaro had requested that her dog be cremated, officials said.

“The dog, Beauty, had severe muscle wasting, was covered with mud and feces, had ulceration between her toes, and was matted with wet coat hair,” the district attorney’s office said. A necropsy report further found that the dog presented at little more than half her estimated normal body weight.”

A report found that starvation was likely due to inadequate access to food “and that ‘the peripheral distribution of lesions (paw pad, tail, and ear tip skin), environmental conditions (death within days of severe winter weather), and emaciated body condition resulting in inadequate thermoregulation best support the clinical suspicion of frostbite,’” according to the statement.

Pizzaro was charged following an investigation by the MSPCA and summonsed to court, prosecutors said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that laws exist that protect people as well as animals.

“Just as caring for children or elders comes with responsibilities, so does caring for pets,” said Hayden in the statement. “When people can’t, or won’t, meet the responsibilities of pet ownership we get heartbreaking outcomes like this.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.