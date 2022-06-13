Boy who drowned in Merrimack River recalled as ‘nice, polite’; business owner helps grieving family

“He was very nice, polite. He used to run up and down the hall,” said Mark Tremblay who employs Mas’ father, Sammy, DeChhat, along with the boy’s uncle and maternal grandfather at his electronic wiring company, Tremco Electronics,in Billerica. “We’re going to miss him. It’s a loss.”

In both locations, people were struggling with the deaths of six-year-old Mas DeChhat and his mother Boua DeChhat, both of whom drowned in the Merrimack River when a family fishing outing went awry.

There was an empty seat in a kindergarten class in the Murkland Elementary School in Lowell Monday and empty hearts at a Billerica factory where three members of the DeChhat family are long-time employees.

The death of the kindergarten student was marked by Murkland Principal Kevin Andriolo in a letter sent to parents on Friday. The system deployed social workers to the school to help students, parents and staff.

“Grief has no set pattern and everyone experiences it differently. Talk with your children, listen to them and seek support for them and yourself if needed,’' he wrote.

The family was fishing last Thursday evening on Deer Island, a recreational area on the river near the border between Amesbury and Newburyport. Around 7 p.m., Sammy DeChhat left briefly to get some gear from their car. That’s when Mas, who was reportedly reaching for a stick in the water, fell into the river’s strong current.

His 7-year-old sister, seeing her brother in distress, tried to help, but was pulled into the river. Boua DeChhat plunged into the water to help her children. Mother and daughter were carried west by the river’s current to the Whittier Bridge where they were spotted by the operator of a fishing boat who pulled them both from the water.

Boua DeChhat was unresponsive and later declared dead at Anna Jacques Hospital, officials said. Her daughter was treated and released from the hospital.

Sammy DeChhat had charged into the river, but could not swim. He was later treated for exposure and hypothermia, officials.

Authorities searched for Mas DeChhat from Thursday night until Sunday when a kayaker discovered his body near the river’s Piper’s Quarry. The state medical examiner’s office is tasked with making the positive identification, officials said.

Tremblay organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Sammy DeChhat and his family that had collected $102,000 - from nearly 2,000 individual donors - by Monday afternoon. Tremblay said he was surprised how so many people with little financial resources donated what they could.

“I’ve been watching the $5, the $10″ donation, said Tremblay who vows 100 percent of the donations will be given to Sammy DeChhat. “So much of it has come out of the Amesbury/Newburyport area. Those people there, they’ve got a lot of heart up there....I’ve never seen such a reach out of people that don’t know this Asian family.”

Tremblay said his family-owned company routinely allows employees to bring their children to work when family scheduling requires it, and it was under those rules that he came to know Mas DeChhat.

“This little guy, he was there last week,” said Tremblay who notes the company lets employees set their own schedule. “It’s always fun to see their kids.”

He said that Sammy DeChhat, has worked for him for the past five years, the same length of time as Mas’ uncle, Monty, Tremblay said. The maternal grandfather, known as Lucky, has been with the company for 20 years, and is known as a man of deep faith, he said.

All three are experts at soldering the electronic products that Tremco produces, he said. “They know their job. They don’t even need to be supervised,’' he said. “They are great employees.”

Tremblay said his company will now pay 100 percent of Sammy DeChhat family’s medical and dental expenses, an amount that exceeds what the company provides other employees.

“It’s just a tragedy for them, so we are going to give a little more back,” he said.

Tremblay said the DeChhat family welcomed the recovery of the boy’s body.

Relatives were “just so excited that they were going to have peace with one funeral,” he said. “It’s so much better than then not finding him.”

