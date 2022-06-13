fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

A closer look at COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated June 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
A medical team with a COVID-19 patient at Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I. last year.David Goldman/Associated Press

You might remember late last year when Massachusetts made headlines for its decision to begin tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations based on whether patients were being admitted because of the virus or if they were going to the hospital for a different reason, but happened to test positive.

Well, Rhode Island has been doing the same thing.

Since late January, the state has been tracking the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 based on whether the virus was the primary, a contributing cause, or not a cause at all.

The data are interesting. In early March, 70 percent of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were not being admitted because of the virus. More recently, for 69 percent of COVID-positive patients, the infection was the primary or contributing cause for their hospitalizations. You can read it for yourself here.

Here’s a look at the breakdown since the week of Jan. 22.

June 4

Primary cause: 38

Contributing Cause: 27

Not a Cause: 29

Percent Not a Cause: 30.85 percent

May 28

Primary cause: 32

Contributing Cause: 40

Not a Cause: 41

Percent Not a Cause: 36.28 percent

May 21

Primary cause: 47

Contributing Cause: 31

Not a Cause: 53

Percent Not a Cause: 40.46 percent

May 14

Primary cause: 42

Contributing Cause: 23

Not a Cause: 48

Percent Not a Cause: 42.48 percent

May 7

Primary cause: 25

Contributing Cause: 21

Not a Cause: 41

Percent Not a Cause: 47.13 percent

April 30

Primary cause: 23

Contributing Cause: 24

Not a Cause: 28

Percent Not a Cause: 37.33 percent

April 23

Primary cause: 21

Contributing Cause: 19

Not a Cause: 18

Percent Not a Cause: 31.03 percent

April 16

Primary cause: 16

Contributing Cause: 9

Not a Cause: 24

Percent Not a Cause: 49.98

April 9

Primary cause: 18

Contributing Cause: 8

Not a Cause: 20

Percent Not a Cause: 43.48 percent

April 2

Primary cause: 11

Contributing Cause: 7

Not a Cause: 20

Percent Not a Cause: 52.63 percent

March 26

Primary cause: 14

Contributing Cause: 6

Not a Cause: 27

Percent Not a Cause: 57.45 percent

March 19

Primary cause: 20

Contributing Cause: 9

Not a Cause: 26

Percent Not a Cause: 47.27 percent

March 12

Primary cause: 14

Contributing Cause: 14

Not a Cause: 35

Percent Not a Cause: 55.56 percent

March 5

Primary cause: 15

Contributing Cause: 9

Not a Cause: 56

Percent Not a Cause: 70 percent

Feb. 26

Primary cause: 20

Contributing Cause: 25

Not a Cause: 68

Percent Not a Cause: 60.18 percent

Feb. 19

Primary cause: 41

Contributing Cause: 20

Not a Cause: 83

Percent Not a Cause: 57.64 percent

Feb. 12

Primary cause: 35

Contributing Cause: 21

Not a Cause: 59

Percent Not a Cause: 51.3 percent

Feb. 5

Primary cause: 48

Contributing Cause: 32

Not a Cause: 63

Percent Not a Cause: 44.06 percent

Jan. 29

Primary cause: 67

Contributing Cause: 26

Not a Cause: 62

Percent Not a Cause: 40 percent

Jan. 22

Primary cause: 65

Contributing Cause: 24

Not a Cause: 47

Percent Not a Cause: 34.56 percent

