A closer look at COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island

You might remember late last year when Massachusetts made headlines for its decision to begin tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations based on whether patients were being admitted because of the virus or if they were going to the hospital for a different reason, but happened to test positive.

Well, Rhode Island has been doing the same thing.

Since late January, the state has been tracking the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 based on whether the virus was the primary, a contributing cause, or not a cause at all.