Empty car submerged in lake at Forest Hills Cemetery

No one was inside a car that was found submerged in Lake Hibiscus at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain on Monday, officials said.
The Boston Fire Department responded to a report of a car in the lake at about 4:40 p.m., the department said in a Twitter post.
“The BFD dive team was able to inspect the vehicle & do a grid search of the area with no findings,” BFD tweeted.
A tow wench was used to pull the car out of the water, the fire department tweeted.
Police also responded to the incident at 95 Forest Hills Ave., where the cemetery is located, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.
No one was inside the car, said Janice Stetz, assistant treasurer at Forest Hills Cemetery.
A security guard saw the man who owns the car earlier in the day, recognized him, and was able to point the man out to police, Stetz said shortly before 7 p.m.
“It wasn’t an accident,” Stetz said.
No further information was immediately available.
