Fairhaven police seek person of interest following reported boat theft

Police released a photo of a man who they are looking to speak with after he was seen on surveillance video in Fairhaven following the finding of the boat, according to a statement from Fairhaven police.

Fairhaven police are looking to identify a person of interest in a New Bedford boat theft after the vessel washed ashore empty on West Island Town Beach on Monday morning, officials said.

Police are trying to identify the man pictured above as a person of interest in a reported boat theft.

“We are seeking a person of interest who not only may have stolen a sailboat and ran it aground, but who in doing so caused a massive response of police, fire and maritime resources,” Fairhaven police Lieutenant Kevin Kobza said in a statement.

A sailboat was found ashore empty at about 6:45 a.m. on the south side of West Island Town Beach, police said.

The 24-foot sailboat is believed to have been stolen about 8 p.m. Sunday from the Community Boating Center in New Bedford, police said.

Police initially engaged in a water search after it washed ashore empty, with signs that it was recently occupied.

Police from Fairhaven, New Bedford, and Mattapoisett, as well as the US Coast Guard, the Fairhaven Fire Department, the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team, and harbormasters from Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, and Marion all helped in the search, according to the statement.

That effort was called off at about 1:30 p.m. after officials received information that the boat had been stolen and the person of interest had been spotted in surveillance video in Fairhaven, police said.

Anyone who is able to identify the man or provide other information can contact Fairhaven police at 508-997-7421.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.