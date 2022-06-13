Leominster woman seriously injured in ATV rollover in New Hampshire state park

The single-vehicle ATV rollover on Erik’s Way in the state park was first reported to Fish and Game by New Hampshire State Police Troop F at around 7:15 p.m., Fish and Game said in a statement Monday.

A Leominster, Mass., woman was seriously injured in Jericho Mountain State Park in New Hampshire Saturday night after she was thrown off of an all terrain vehicle, struck a rock, and lost consciousness, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

“Massa and witnesses explained that they were navigating an exceptionally rocky and technical part of Erik’s Way when Massa came around a sharp corner and the front of her machine hit a rock and went up in the air, throwing her off balance,” Fish and Game said.

Massa then accidentally pressed the throttle too hard, causing her to lose control and throwing her off of the back of the ATV, Fish and Game said. She hit a rock and “temporarily” lost consciousness, officials said.

The ATV rolled forward and rested against a tree, Fish and Game said. The witness testimony was confirmed by an investigation of the scene, Fish and Game said.

Members of Massa’s riding party rushed to help her and called first responders, Fish and Game said. Fish and Game conservation officers and members of Berlin, N.H., fire and EMS responded to the scene, according to the statement.

Massa was treated by the first responders from Berlin, officials said. She was taken from the scene to a Berlin ambulance on the back of a Fish and Game conservation officer’s ATV, Fish and Game said.

Berlin Ambulance took Massa to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game said.

“It appears that inexperience on difficult trails is the primary cause of this incident,” Fish and Game said. “Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in this crash.”

Fish and Game reminded riders “to always operate within their limits and be mindful of the variability and difficulty levels of different trails throughout the state’s extensive [off-highway recreational vehicle] trail system,” according to the statement.

