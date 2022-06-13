Follow live updates on the Jan. 6 panel’s second public hearing

We’re gathering the latest news, updates, and analyses below. Plus, watch the hearing live.

The Jan. 6 committee is convening Monday for its second public hearing, where it is expected to delve deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” former president Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol.

Here’s who is testifying today — 10:09 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Monday’s hearing is set to resume with testimony from a US attorney who abruptly resigned as Trump pressured state officials in Georgia to alter the election results.

The committee is also set to hear testimony from Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor closely involved in election night coverage who stood by the decision to declare Arizona as being won by Biden. He wrote about his experiences later in an op-ed and might be asked about Trump’s actions as Fox New declared states Biden won.

A second group of witnesses testifying Monday will be made up of election officials, investigators and experts who are likely to discuss Trump’s responses to the election, including dozens of failed court challenges, and how his actions diverged from U.S. norms.

Among them is the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia state officials to overturn his presidential defeat. Trump wanted to fire Pak as disloyal, but Pak stepped down after Trump’s call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state became public.

The panel will also hear from former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the election board and who faced down criticism as the state’s election was called for Biden, and noted Washington attorney and elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg.

Today’s Jan. 6 hearing will take us back to Election Night 2020 | Analysis — 10:00 a.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

The second day of the Jan. 6 commission’s public hearings will back things up and tell the story from where they contend it began: Election Night 2020.

This is the story of how Donald Trump was supposedly told repeatedly that he lost reelection, and many aides shot down any rumors of wide-spread fraud from this state or that state, the committee contends. It’s when Trump began lying about how the election was stolen from him nonetheless. It was after that he began demanding his supporters believe the lie.

Almost like a book, the first public hearing of the committee was something of a re-introduction. And today begins the first chapter where it all began.

Jan. 6 committee to suggest Trump didn’t believe his own election lies — 9:48 a.m.

By Liz Goodwin, Globe Staff

Did Donald Trump believe his own lies?

It’s a slippery question that lies at the heart of a House committee’s investigation into the Capitol riot, which is holding its second hearing on Monday focused on Trump’s role in spreading falsehoods about fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump campaign manager no longer testifying, Jan. 6 panel says — 9:22 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of Monday’s appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said.

Stepien was expected to be a key witness as the panel delves deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.

The committee said Stepien’s counsel will appear and make a statement on the record, and it pushed back its start time as lawmakers and staff scrambled for the change of plans.