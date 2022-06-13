Maine elementary school damaged by arson fire

The school serves students in pre-kindergarten through second grade.

The fire Friday night at the Dike Newell School, allegedly started by a 30-year-old Bath man arrested on arson and burglary charges stemming from that earlier blaze, prompted the cancellation of classes Monday, so no children were present during Monday’s flare up, which local police confirmed via Facebook.

A fire that broke out Monday morning at an elementary school in Bath, Maine was determined to be a “flare-up” from an earlier fire at the school that was set on Friday night, police said.

“High Street between North St and Crescent St is closed due to a fire at Dike Newall School [sic],” Bath police said via Facebook at 10 a.m. Monday. “Avoid the area.”

Advertisement

At 1:06 p.m. Monday, Bath police confirmed the flare-up had been neutralized.

“High St is back open,” police posted to Facebook, adding that Monday’s fire was out and that it was deemed “a flare up from [the] previous fire” on Friday.

“Thanks to all fire crews that helped out,” police said.

In an earlier statement Saturday, Bath police Chief Andrew Booth had identified the arson suspect in connection with Friday’s fire at the school as Alan Vigil. No motive was provided for his alleged act of arson.

“We would like to thank the Fire Marshal’s office investigators for their tireless work helping to solve this case,” Booth said Saturday. “Because of them, our community can rest easy tonight.”

Friday night’s fire at the school caused heavy damage prompting the closure on Monday, officials have said.

Booth said Saturday that the efforts of Bath firefighters the night before “were instrumental in saving what is left” of the school.

“Faculty and staff from [the] RSU1 [school district] were very helpful in helping us gather the evidence we needed to identify the suspect,” Booth said. “We will continue to work with RSU1 in finding a path forward to rebuild. Lastly, thank you to our community members who provided tips or otherwise supported our first responders throughout this event. It is truly appreciated.”

Advertisement

Separately Monday, Superintendent Patrick Manuel of the Regional School Unit 1 district that includes Dike Newell, said in a statement posted to the district’s website that Monday’s blaze “was a rekindle of the first fire” that broke out Friday.

“With a fire of this size, this is unfortunately not uncommon,” Manuel said. “There was no one in the building at the time as it remained boarded up and there was no evidence of a separate, suspicious act. Thank you for all your care and concern as we move forward during this difficult time.”

Manuel had said in an earlier statement Saturday that the initial fire Friday was significant.

The Friday fire, he said, “resulted in considerable damage to the school. The district is working with local fire and police authorities to assess the situation. We will provide updates soon when we have more information, including plans for the last week of school for Dike Newell students and staff.”

Dike Newell said on its own Facebook page Monday morning that classes would be held outdoors at a different school for the remainder of the week.

“We will have school Tuesday through Friday, outdoors at Fisher-Mitchell School,” Dike Newell posted. “These will be half-days, with dismissal 3 hours early.”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.