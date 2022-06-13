Man arrested after doors broken at Westborough fire station, laser thermometer pointed at police

Arraignment information was not immediately available, and it wasn’t known if Tupper hired a lawyer.

Kevin Tupper is facing four charges following the incident, including defacing or damaging property, breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, breaking and entering a vehicle, and receiving stolen property, the Westborough Fire Department said in a statement .

Westborough police arrested a Northborough man early Monday morning after the man allegedly smashed doors outside the town’s fire station and 911 center and then pointed an infrared thermometer with a red laser light at dispatchers and officers, officials said.

Two dispatchers assigned to the Westborough Public Safety Communications Center heard a loud crash at about 3:20 a.m. coming from outside the center, located at 42 Milk St., the statement said.

They then saw a man, later identified as Tupper, allegedly hitting the front vestibule doors with an unknown object, according to the statement. He was eventually able to smash two exterior doors leading inside the building, officials said.

Westborough police were notified and responded, but before they got there, the dispatchers reportedly saw Tupper “point something at them” that had a red laser dot, officials said.

The dispatchers were able to take cover with a portable radio and advise patrols before officers arrived, officials said.

Three police officers arrived in less than a minute, the statement said, “and were met by a male who turned and aimed the same object with a red laser at them.”

The officers told Tupper to drop his weapon, officials said, and he reportedly refused to do so. An officer realized the object was not a gun, and Tupper was taken into custody, the statement said.

The object was later discovered to be an infrared thermometer, the statement said.

An investigation showed Tupper also allegedly broke into an on-duty firefighter’s car and removed personal property, officials said.

No further information was available.

