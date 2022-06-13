Man dies after being shot in Roxbury

A man was shot and killed in Roxbury Sunday night, the 13th homicide in Boston this year, according to Boston police.

The fatal incident took place around 9:27 p.m. Sunday, police said. Officers responded at that time to reports of a shooting near 74 Rockland St. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.