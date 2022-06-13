‘The Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.’ Suspect in killing of Vt. cyclist in Texas still at large

The most recent update on the search for fugitive Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin, came last week in a statement from the US Marshals Service, which is leading the manhunt.

The alleged killer of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson , a 25-year-old Dartmouth graduate who was shot to death last month in Austin, Tex., remains at large, and investigators believe she traveled by plane to the East Coast in the days following the slaying.

Austin (Texas) police issued a homicide warrant May 17, 2022 for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, who is suspected of killing Anna Wilson, 25, a Vermont native who was in Austin for a race.

The statement said Armstrong, who’s charged with murder in Wilson’s slaying and who also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, was dropped off May 18 at Newark Liberty International Airport, one day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Advertisement

A search of outbound flights leaving Newark that day showed no reservations in Armstrong’s name, the statement said. It didn’t indicate who dropped her off at the airport.

In addition, the marshals said they’ve updated the Armstrong matter to “major case status” and have offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Armstrong allegedly shot Wilson to death on May 11 inside an apartment on Maple Avenue in the eastern part of Austin, according to authorities. Wilson, a prominent figure in the world of professional off-road cycling, was killed days before she was scheduled to compete in a race in Texas.

The marshals’ statement released June 6 said investigators determined Armstrong boarded a flight to Houston at Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14 and then boarded a connecting flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau in the statement. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

Advertisement

A request for further comment was sent to the marshals late Monday morning. An Austin police spokesperson had no comment when reached by email Monday.

“We don’t have any information,” the spokesperson wrote.

An affidavit filed in the federal case against Armstrong noted that she’s apparently scrubbed her online presence.

“A person close to Armstrong has reported not seeing or hearing from Armstrong again after May 13, 2022,” the affidavit said. “Armstrong’s social media accounts, including Instagram, have been shut down or have not been updated since the murder occurred.”

The filing also laid out some of the evidence allegedly tying Armstrong to the killing. The document identified Wilson only by her first and last initials.

“According to a witness, Armstrong expressed a desire to kill A.W. in January 2022, based on a personal grievance toward A.W.,” the affidavit said. “A surveillance camera recorded what appears to be Armstrong’s vehicle near the scene of A.W.’s murder at the approximate time the murder occurred.”

The affidavit said Armstrong also owned a pistol that Austin police seized from her residence as part of the probe.

“Laboratory test-firing of Armstrong’s pistol confirmed that it fired the spent shell casings that APD found at the scene of the murder,” the filing said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.