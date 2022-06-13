fb-pixel Skip to main content

Multi-car crash reported on Route 128 in Woburn, causing delays

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated June 13, 2022, 37 minutes ago

A multi-car crash was reported on Route 128 in Woburn on Monday morning, according to published reports.

A 7News reporter at 6:23 a.m. tweeted out a video clip of the aftermath of the crash on the southbound side of the highway.

In the clip, a State Police cruiser is positioned behind four damaged vehicles sitting stationary in the travel lanes after the crash, with traffic slowly going past the affected cars on both sides.

A request for comment was sent Monday morning to a State Police spokesman. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

