Multi-car crash reported on Route 128 in Woburn, causing delays

A multi-car crash was reported on Route 128 in Woburn on Monday morning, according to published reports.
A 7News reporter at 6:23 a.m. tweeted out a video clip of the aftermath of the crash on the southbound side of the highway.
In the clip, a State Police cruiser is positioned behind four damaged vehicles sitting stationary in the travel lanes after the crash, with traffic slowly going past the affected cars on both sides.
📍 128 S in Woburn- 6 car crash, 4 blocking the center lanes, 2 other cars in the left breakdown lane. Delays are now building… @7News pic.twitter.com/YSFJnYSyTH— Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) June 13, 2022
A request for comment was sent Monday morning to a State Police spokesman. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
