A picky eater’s guide to surviving in Providence

While Providence is home to some of the best eateries in the country, there are plenty of simple options for those of us who still prefer food that we can cover in syrup, ketchup, or hot sauce. Here’s a picky eaters’ guide to dining in Rhode Island’s capital city.

Do you hate when your food touches other food on your plate? Do you have an affinity for tan-colored foods, like chicken fingers or anything served on a roll? Are you or do you have a 5-year-old child?

The West Side Diner in Providence. Amanda Milkovits

Breakfast

Picky eater options: Pancakes, bacon, or plain bagels

Your best bet: West Side Diner, 380 Westminster St.

Doughnuts probably deserve their own category because they’re like breakfast desserts, and we’ve got a great list of options here. But if you’re looking for the best pancakes in the city, the West Side Diner offers these jumbo-sized delights (silver dollar-style pancakes are for the weak) with an option for powdered sugar. If you are going to follow this entire guide, I’d pass on the powdered sugar and save those calories for cake at night.

No one in the history of cooking has ever gotten bacon wrong, but the fine folks at West Side Diner will gladly serve those slices on a side plate so they don’t drown in syrup. If you’re into fancy items like scrambled eggs, grownups tell me this spot has you covered, too.

Other great choices: The Seaplane Diner at 307 Allens Ave., Scrambler’s at 2 Greenville Ave. in Johnston (but right on the Providence line), and Bagel Express at 262 Broadway.

People line up for their orders at The Sandwich Hut at the corner of North Main Street and 8th Street in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Lunch

Picky eater options: Meatball sub, hamburger, or chicken fingers

Your best bet: The Sandwich Hut, 1253 North Main St.

This is especially true if you want to save your hamburger or chicken fingers for dinner. There are lots of places to get good Italian food in Providence, but the best meatball sub (with no cheese) comes from this legendary shop. They offer the perfect combination of medium-sized meatballs, and not so much sauce that your soft roll will become soggy. Plus, you can ask for it to be toasted. As a bonus, you should treat yourself to the delicious brownies or blondies for a nice afternoon snack.

Other great choices: Geoff’s at 401 South Main, Blake’s Tavern at 122 Washington St., and Black Sheep at 397 Westminster St.

A light up sign adorns the outside of Pizza J in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Dinner

Picky eater options: Pizza, steak, chicken wings, BBQ ribs, or anything on the lunch list.

Your best bet during the week: Pizza J, 967 Westminster St.

Your best bet on weekends: Waterman Grille, 4 Richmond Square

We’re splitting dinner into weeknights and weekends because if you’ve got work in the morning and don’t feel like cooking the night before, an easy pepperoni pizza that you can have delivered is always a top choice. But on Friday or Saturday, it might be date night.

If you’re ordering out (and let’s be honest, you are), Pizza J currently has the crown because its size and cost give you the best bang for your buck. Pizza Marvin at 468 Wickenden St. is still where I would take an out-of-towner if I wanted to offer them the best pizza in Providence, and there’s nothing better than chomping on those chicken wings at Coal Fired Pizza at 385 Westminster St. before heading to a Friars’ game at The Dunk.

When it comes to weekend restaurants, Waterman Grille offers a great menu for those of us who might be a little embarrassed about our picky habits. This is where you can pretend to be interested in the salmon or the roasted cauliflower, but actually order the best burger in town or a sliced sirloin steak (cooked medium). As a bonus, they usually have a filet mignon on their specials list, and you better hope they’re offering mashed potatoes.

Other great choices: The Capital Grille at 10 Memorial Blvd., 10 Steak and Sushi at 55 Pine St., Durk’s at 33 Aborn St., and Great Northern BBQ at 9 Parade St.

In the cream room, Gregg's cake finisher Nicole Morales places this frosted 6-layer “Death by Chocolate” cake into a large bowl to be coated with chocolate chips. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Dessert

Picky eater options: Chocolate cake

Your best bet: Gregg’s, 1303 North Main St.

The good news about Gregg’s is that the chocolate cake is delightful no matter what time of day. (You don’t need the larger Death by Chocolate, but it’s a nice option.) Also, it’s not weird at all to stop in after work and get a slice for yourself after a tough day (or a wonderful day). Pro tip: If you ask your server to heat it up and add some vanilla ice cream, it suddenly becomes the greatest sundae you’ve ever had.

Other great choices: Pastiche at 92 Spruce St.

