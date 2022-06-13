fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rhode Island man killed in crash on I-95 in Foxborough

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated June 13, 2022, 1 hour ago

A Rhode Island man died following a single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Foxborough early Sunday morning, State Police said.

State Police responded to a report of a crash in a southbound lane of I-95 at 4:45 a.m. and found a 2016 Nissan Altima that had spun sideways, and the driver’s side of the car had hit a guardrail, State Police said in a statement.

The driver, Amani Chambe, 24, of North Providence, R.I., suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead, State Police said.

Chambe was the only person in the car, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, the statement said.

The left and center lanes of the southbound side of the highway were closed for two and a half hours after the crash, the statement said,

The crash is under investigation.

