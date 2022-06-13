R.I. health official facing criminal charges has died

“It is with a very heavy heart that I am sharing the news of the recent unexpected passing of our colleague and friend, Jeff Hill,” Dr. James McDonald, the interim director of the Department of Health, said in the message, which was obtained by the Globe.

The state Department of Health announced the death of Jeffrey Hill, 46, in an email to colleagues Monday morning.

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island Department of Health official who was charged by the state police last week with possessing child pornography and child erotica has died.

The medical examiner was set to do an investigation Monday, according to Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken. A cause of death had not been determined, Wendelken said.

Hill, of South Kingstown, had served as the state Health Department’s health program administrator of the violence injury prevention program since 2016 and the youth suicide prevention coordinator for the state since 2013. The state lists suicide prevention resources on its website. Emergency resources include calling 911, The Samaritans at (401) 272-4044 or (800) 365-4044, or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-TALK or (800) 273-8255

Hill had been released on surety bail after his arraignment last week.

Counselors would be available for Department of Health workers this week, McDonald told staff.

“Grieving is something we have all experienced in life, as we process the loss of a friend, loved one, or co-worker,” McDonald wrote. “Grieving is a personal and necessary journey, and death is a normal and often unwelcome part of life. We spend the best hours of our day at work and it is common for us to have strong positive relationships with our co-workers. As each of us embark on this journey of grieving the loss of Jeff, we will all process this news in our own personal way, which is normal and expected.”

McDonald continued: “We might generate honest, hard questions—sometimes questions that do not have answers. At times like this, I tend to focus on positive past memories, which can provide some comfort. I also have noticed as I work through my own grieving, I often find more in my life to be thankful for and more perspective on the challenges that others face every day that I am not aware of. I ask staff to reflect in the manner that seems most appropriate for you, the grief Jeff’s family is experiencing as they mourn this unexpected tragic event.”

Hill’s family declined to comment Monday.

