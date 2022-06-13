Tell us: Are you among the lucky minority who never got COVID-19?

Those figures, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April , have only continued to rise. In May, Massachusetts reported almost 100,000 new cases of COVID-19.

More than two years into the pandemic, almost 60 percent of Americans — including 75 percent of children — had contracted COVID-19.

But there are millions of Americans who have still not contracted the virus. Some have never been exposed to COVID. Others have had close contact with infected individuals, but continued to test negative themselves.

Are you among the lucky minority who has never contracted the virus? Share your experience in the survey below.

Advertisement

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/are-you-among-lucky-minority-who-never-got-covid-19">View Survey</a>

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.