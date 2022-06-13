fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: Are you among the lucky minority who never got COVID-19?

By Camille Caldera Globe Correspondent,Updated June 13, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Some people still have never tested positive for COVID-19.DANIELLE ST. LAURENT/NYT

More than two years into the pandemic, almost 60 percent of Americans — including 75 percent of children — had contracted COVID-19.

Those figures, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April, have only continued to rise. In May, Massachusetts reported almost 100,000 new cases of COVID-19.

But there are millions of Americans who have still not contracted the virus. Some have never been exposed to COVID. Others have had close contact with infected individuals, but continued to test negative themselves.

Are you among the lucky minority who has never contracted the virus? Share your experience in the survey below.

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.

