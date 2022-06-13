Transit Police seek person of interest after woman thrown to ground in Alewife Station

Transit Police released a photo of the man who is a person of interest, but did not give further details regarding his connection to the incident.

MBTA Transit Police said they are looking for a person of interest after a woman was thrown by her neck to the ground at Alewife Station Monday morning.

This man is sought out by Transit Police as a person of interest after a woman was thrown to the ground in Alewife Station Monday morning.

A 67-year-old woman was walking alone into Alewife Station at about 8:30 a.m., near the door of the main entrance, when a man walking the other way “suddenly and without provocation reached out and grabbed the woman by her neck and threw her to the ground,” Transit Police said in a statement.

The man then walked away, Transit Police said.

The woman received injuries that are not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Transit Police said.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050. Those who wish to do so anonymously can text 873873, the statement said.

