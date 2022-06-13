fb-pixel Skip to main content

Transit Police seek person of interest after woman thrown to ground in Alewife Station

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated June 13, 2022, 44 minutes ago
This man is sought out by Transit Police as a person of interest after a woman was thrown to the ground in Alewife Station Monday morning.Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police said they are looking for a person of interest after a woman was thrown by her neck to the ground at Alewife Station Monday morning.

Transit Police released a photo of the man who is a person of interest, but did not give further details regarding his connection to the incident.

A 67-year-old woman was walking alone into Alewife Station at about 8:30 a.m., near the door of the main entrance, when a man walking the other way “suddenly and without provocation reached out and grabbed the woman by her neck and threw her to the ground,” Transit Police said in a statement.

The man then walked away, Transit Police said.

The woman received injuries that are not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Transit Police said.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050. Those who wish to do so anonymously can text 873873, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

