Two Boston police officers arrested in separate domestic violence incidents

Two Boston police officers were arrested early Saturday morning in separate domestic violence incidents about an hour apart, the department said in a statement.

Officers Walter Suprey and Andrew Blake were placed on administrative leave and the Boston Police Anti-Corruption Unit has opened an investigation into both cases, the police department said.

Suprey, a member of the Boston force since 2008, was arrested by police in Danvers about 2:51 a.m. after he was allegedly involved “in a domestic incident with a family member,” Boston police said in the statement. He was charged with assault and battery on a household member, the statement said.