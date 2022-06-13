Watch: 900-pound leatherback sea turtle freed from being tangled up in Nantucket Harbor

“All of a sudden we saw splashing in the water,” Billings said in a phone interview with the Globe.

The turtle was discovered by three friends — Mark Sousa, Ben Billings and Ryan Kopp — who were out on a 13-foot boat in Nantucket Harbor.

A 900-pound leatherback sea turtle that was severely entangled in lines anchored by cinderblocks was freed by the Coast Guard on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At first, it looked like a bird, with “wings coming out” of the water, Billings said.

The trio soon realized that it wasn’t a bird. It wasn’t a dolphin or seal, either.

When they realized it was a massive sea turtle in distress, they called the Coast Guard.

“The turtle was more than half the size of our boat,” Billings said. “It looked like a dinosaur.”

The female turtle was entangled in lines that had four cinderblocks attached to them, US Coast Guard officials wrote on Facebook. The turtle had been dragging the cinderblocks along the seafloor as she swam.

After receiving the call, the Coast Guard contacted the Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket and got briefed on the best practices for disentangling the turtle, the Facebook post said.

The Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that helps marine mammals around Nantucket and the Muskeget and Tuckernuck islands.

Members of US Coast Guard Station Brant Point responded to the scene and found the turtle struggling to swim. Using the information they received from the Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket they were able to free the turtle, Coast Guard officials said.

“They safely disentangled it,” said Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard.

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest turtles in the world, with adults weighing up to 1,000 pounds and reaching lengths of 5 to 6 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The leatherback sea turtle is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, as it’s estimated that the global population of these turtles has declined 40 percent over the past three generations, according to NOAA’s website.













