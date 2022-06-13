What the recall of San Francisco’s progressive DA means in Boston.

Perhaps the only place where someone with that lineage could become district attorney is San Francisco, and that’s exactly what Boudin did, elected DA there three years ago.

His parents were actual revolutionaries, members of the Weather Underground. In 1981, when he was 14 months old, his parents left him with a babysitter so they could serve as getaway drivers in an armored car robbery in New York that left two police officers and a Brinks guard dead. His mother spent more than two decades in prison. His father was released from prison just last year.

Of all the new breed of reform-minded progressive district attorneys in major American cities, none had the revolutionary bona fides of Chesa Boudin.

But even liberals in ultraliberal San Francisco have their limits. Last week, 55 percent of voters decided to remove Boudin from office.

As Nellie Bowles put it, in a searing piece in The Atlantic, voters in San Francisco got rid of Boudin “because he didn’t seem to care that he was making the citizens of our city miserable in service of an ideology that made sense everywhere but in reality. It’s not just about Boudin, though. There is a sense that, on everything from housing to schools, San Francisco has lost the plot — that progressive leaders here have been LARPing (Live Action Role Playing) left-wing values instead of working to create a livable city. And many San Franciscans have had enough.”

What is striking about Bowles’ piece is how many issues — housing prices that are squeezing out the middle class, failing schools with parents fighting over admissions policies to exam schools, chaotic intersections of mental illness and addiction, a dramatic decrease in the number of children living in the city —resonate in Boston.

Chesa Boudin, the San Francisco district attorney, was recently recalled by voters. JIM WILSON/NYT

That said, San Francisco’s problems seem considerably worse. The Tenderloin district in San Francisco is Mass. and Cass on steroids, or, more precisely, fentanyl. In San Fran, a salary of $117,400 is considered low income for a family of four.

And Boston has not experienced the spike in crime, either the violent crime that has surged in cities like New York and Philadelphia, or the quality-of-life and property crimes that appeared to be Boudin’s undoing.

But Boudin’s recall does suggest even the most liberal voters who favor a law enforcement model that does not lead to mass incarceration and reduces the prosecution of nonviolent crimes will draw a line when leniency is seen as allowing repeat offenders to keep offending. Chronic shoplifting, which is rarely prosecuted in San Francisco, led Walgreens to close at least 10 of its stores there.

While Boudin was unceremoniously bounced, progressive prosecutors fared well elsewhere in primaries, including in California and even right across the bay in Oakland.

Last year, despite a spike in homicides, Philadelphia’s progressive DA Larry Krasner was easily reelected. Krasner’s victory underscored another key difference with San Francisco. Progressive prosecutors remain popular in constituencies with minority-majority populations, especially with Black folks, who have disproportionately borne the brunt of mass incarceration. Blacks, who make up 44 percent of the population in Philadelphia and 24 percent in Boston, comprise only 6 percent of San Francisco’s population.

Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston city councilor who is running against acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, says he wants to continue and even expand the progressive reforms instituted by Rachael Rollins, who left as DA to become US attorney. He believes those policies have worked in Suffolk County.

Arroyo doesn’t think Boudin’s ouster in San Francisco means anything in Boston, which comprises most of Suffolk County, or nationwide. He also thinks comparing Boston and San Francisco is misleading because of the differences in class and racial demographics.

“The policies he (Boudin) championed polled well, but he didn’t,” said Arroyo, who like Boudin worked as a public defender. “I don’t think there’s a wholesale rejection of progressive prosecutors.”

Arroyo says he wouldn’t change his agenda even if there was.

“I don’t base my policies on how I perceive voters will vote,” he said.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.